Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Our gift guides usually have a theme and you'll be pleased to know that our theme this time is you! Sure, these cool gift ideas we suggest here would be great for dads and grads, birthday celebrations and more but we think you'll want to have some of these for yourself. We begin our recommendations with a couple of things of interest to pet owners.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Ever wonder what brand Rob Lowe likes to feed his pets? Well, you probably haven't spent too much time thinking about that, but the answer is Ultimate Pet Nutrition. And the name of the product tells you exactly why Rob prefers the brand! The Ultimate Pet Nutrition mission is to support your pet's health with premium quality food, treats and supplements so they can lead a happy life. Founded by veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition offers several varieties of Nutra Complete Dog Food in beef, chicken, turkey, pork, duck, fish & beef and turkey and chicken flavors so your pup can have the ones they prefer, which might be all of them! Each variety is made with freeze-dried raw food consisting of protein, seeds, fruits, nuts, vegetables and vitamins and minerals to emulate an ideal pet diet. Why freeze-dried? Well that keeps essential nutrients intact and provides for peak freshness. Yup, Dr. Richter has really come up with something great here! Besides the daily foods, Ultimate Pet Nutrition also offers Nutra Minis, which are beef dog training treats that also come in beef liver, chicken liver, bison liver, chicken, chicken breasts and wild salmon varieties. To top it all off there are Nutra Morsels which are "toppers" for the daily serving and dental chews that come in three sizes for different sized dogs. Ultimate Pet Nutrition also has supplements for dogs with allergies, digestion concerns, mobility issues and more. They have everything to keep your pet happy except for belly rubs! Order your Ultimate Pet Nutrition products here.

FurZapper

Pet owners love their fur babies but the little darlings didn't get that nickname without reason; they are furry! And of course that can cause problems, especially when dogs and cats are shedding, with fur getting everywhere, including on clothing. But there's a new way to deal with this situation: The FurZapper. The days of having to labor away with brushes or lint rollers are over as FurZapper works its magic in the laundry; you might even say that everything comes out in the wash. FurZappers come in a 2-pack and all you do is put both of them in the washing machine when you start your laundry. After the wash cycle is complete, put both FurZappers in the dryer along with the laundry. That's it! Your laundry will come out free of fur, lint, hair, dander and other debris that might try to stick to clothes, bedding, jackets, dresses, blankets, sheets and anything else that you wash and dry. What doesn't go down the drain in the washer ends up in the lint trap in the dryer. Unbelievably easy to use, FurZapper caused quite a stir on the television program "Shark Tank" where even their cute tagline of "shed happens" pleased the Sharks. FurZappers are 4-inch discs that are about half an inch thick, and talk about cute, they have holes in them in the pattern of a paw print. FurZapper self-cleans in the washing machine and can be used thousands of times, fur real! Order you FurZapper here.

Nautilus Puzzles

Fans of jigsaw puzzles will be absolutely thrilled with puzzles from Nautilus Puzzles. There are a few different things that make Nautilus Puzzles stand out from the crowd, most noticeably the variety of designs that the puzzles are available in, artistic designs that go way beyond what the typical jigsaw puzzle maker offers. We are particularly fond of their Asian Art Collection which features designs like "Buddha With Lotus Flowers," "Koi Pond," "Temple of the Golden Pavilion (Kyoto)," "Winter Zen," "Orchids in a Ming Jar" and of course numerous designs featuring dragons. Nautilus Puzzles has puzzles featuring paintings by Van Gogh, Degas, Waterhouse and many others, and animal lovers will love designs featuring sloths, butterflies, hedgehogs, polar bears and of course kitty cats, including the especially jolly "Crazy Christmas Cats." All told there are dozens of options for puzzles that feature pets and wildlife. There are puzzles with historic scenes, puzzles with scenes from the 15th century and subsequent centuries to the present, and puzzles with travel scenes like "Spring in Paris" and the stunning "Northern Lights Over Godafoss, Iceland." Another thing that makes Nautilus Puzzles special is the fact that each piece is made of wood so they will not bend like normal pieces and should last a very long time. And those pieces are not shaped like most jigsaw puzzle pieces; they are in various shapes that reflect what the puzzle design is. For example, the "Scroll of the Twin Tempests" puzzle that features two dragons actually includes pieces shaped like dragons! Puzzles are available in small, 5" X 5" sizes that are perfect for traveling (do it on the plane!) and larger puzzles with piece counts ranging from 100 all the way up to 1000. There are different levels of difficulty too, so you can choose an easier one or a challenging one. One? You're probably gonna want more than one. Order Nautilus Puzzles here.

Skinesa Skin Probiotic

It took a team of experts doing more than a decade of university research to come up with the formula for Skinesa Skin Probiotic but now the public can benefit from the fruits of their labors. Skinesa Skin Probiotic is a capsule that's meant to be taken once a day that promotes healthy skin and where nine out of 10 participants in a clinical trial achieved clear, healthy skin. That's pretty good news for everybody but especially for anyone who is prone to skin redness, itching and scaling or eczema or psoriasis. How does Skinesa Skin Probiotic work? Well note the use of the word probiotic in the supplement's description. The folks at Skinesa know that problematic skin starts in the gut, so that's what the supplement targets with an exclusive mix of six cultures that provide 6.3 billion CFUs of goodness. Skinesa is the only product that does this. CFU stands for "colony forming units" and you may not understand the science but you will understand the improvement in your skin in 90-days or less. This completely safe, gluten free and vegan dietary supplement is allergen free and non-GMO and contains no histamine strains, magnesium stearate or titanium dioxide. Kids, with a doctor's recommendation, can take Skinesa Skin Probiotic too and there are chewables for children available. And Skinesa is so sure that you'll get results from Skinesa Skin Probiotic that they offer an extended 90 day money back guarantee. So you've nothing to lose except problematic skin! Order Skinesa Skin Probiotic here.