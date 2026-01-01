Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Sails Into Cozumel, Mexico

by Kevin Wierzbicki

With such a fantastic lineup of performers (Social Distortion, The Dollyrots, Chris Stamey and Peter Holsapple, The Sonics, Michael Monroe, dozens more) on board for the Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 it is a little surprising that cruisers would look forward to a break in the action. But that's because, like on every Sixthman cruise, fans anticipate having some fun ashore when the floating festival makes a stop in an exotic port. In the case of the Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2, which took place April 3-7, 2026 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl, that intriguing port was Cozumel, Mexico.

The way it works on port days is that the concerts are scheduled for later in the day, after cruisers have had their on shore adventures, so they don't have to worry about missing a show while they're off the ship. Cozumel is completely geared to tourism and the number of shore excursions that were available for purchase during the cruise was large and varied, from beach adventures to jeep tours, rides on the Atlantis submarine, tequila tastings, snorkeling and dune buggy explorations to name just a few. A great deal of cruisers chose something completely unique to Mexico: A Lucha libre (masked wrestlers) show! The Lucha libre shore excursion begins with a 15-minute ride to the wrestling venue which is called Barriecito. Fans then have about 15 minutes to choose a seat, use the restroom and buy snacks before the action starts. Then with lots of fanfare, dazzling lights and a burst of mist from a fog machine, the ringmaster introduces the referee and the two wrestlers, called luchadores, for the first bout. All of these guys, including the ref, really ham it up as they strike poses, crash to the ring floor and go flying in carefully-choreographed moves. Fans can shout support for the good guy (technico) or bad guy (rudo) and the wrestlers will respond accordingly; of course it is all in good fun and even the "dirty" moves are just part of the show. The first bout lasts for three rounds and ends when one wrestler is verified as pinned by the referee, here a rather portly fellow called Mr. Taco.

A luchador gestures to the crowd A luchador gestures to the crowd

Luchador pumping up the crowd Luchador pumping up the crowd

Rudos are bad guys and Technicos are good guys Rudos are bad guys and Technicos are good guys

As much fun as the first bout was, the second is really wild. With two wrestlers from each team fighting it out, things truly (again, purposefully) get out of hand as wrestlers are thrown right out of the ring and opponents try to take each other's masks off (a no-no subject to a fine in serious bouts.) Seating lines two sides of the ring and those in the front row can expect to get up close and personal with the wrestlers as they throw each other around mere feet from the seats, sometimes even interacting with the fans (one fellow had his hat taken and worn by a wrestler, another's water bottle ended up spritzing those in the front row.) And poor Mr. Taco; he is constantly abused by both the good guys and the bad guys, often being thrown to the canvas. The scene is one of controlled chaos that had a grin on everybody's face for the entire show. Afterwards fans could get their picture taken with all the wrestlers and then a nice lunch of three tacos (one pork, one beef and one chicken) washed down with a margarita (or hibiscus water) was served. Before heading back to the pier time was allotted at Barriecito for cruisers to check out the gift shop where souvenirs, tequila and local chocolate were for sale. There's also lots of cool traditional folk art around the compound to see and photograph.

Traditional art at the Barrieciito complex Traditional art at the Barrieciito complex

Back on the Pearl nobody was throwing each other around but still there was plenty of action. Among the crowd-pleasing shows for the evening was a set at the Pool Stage by the legendary band Buzzcocks. The guys ripped through a hard rocking set of favorites including "What Do I Get," "I Don't Mind," "Queen of the Scene," "Destination Zero," "Harmony in My Head" and a song about the English city where the band was formed, "Manchester Rain." The punk rockers are currently led by guitarist, singer and founding member Steve Diggle who occasionally played harmonica during the set. Meanwhile in the large Stardust Theater venue Jesse Malin packed the house for a set that included "Turn Up the Mains," "Room 13," "Black Haired Girl," "In the Modern World" and crowd favorite "Burning the Bowery." Malin's set was especially touching considering he struggles to stand or walk after having a stroke several years ago and initially afterwards couldn't sing. He now is strong of voice and at one point, reflecting on the love emanating from the audience, quipped, "I'm glad you guys are standing; I can't feel my legs but I'm standing." As a performer, Malin has completely overcome the bodily limitations that the stroke has imposed on him. With another full day of music yet to come, the Pearl headed away from Mexico and back towards Miami.

Buzzcocks Buzzcocks

Jesse Malin Jesse Malin

Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 3 will take place April 24-27, 2027, headed to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic with X and The Damned as headliners. More information including cabin presale is available here.