Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

by Rob Grabowski

Lou Gramm made a stop at The Arcada Theatre in St Charles, IL on Friday, July 10th, one last time as he makes 2026 his final year of touring. The "Released" tour with the Lou Gramm All Stars is in support of Lou's new solo album of the same name.

Fans packed into the theatre in anticipation of a night that would be one they will be talking about for years. As the All Stars, (Gary Hoey - lead guitar & backing vocals, Tony Franklin - bass, Ben Gramm - drums, Scott Gilman - guitar & saxophone, and Jeff Jacobs - keyboards) walked onto the stage, the audience rose to their feet, where they remained for the 90 minute set. When Gramm walked to the microphone, cheers of "Lou!" came from the audience. The fans were about to be treated to a night full of hits from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The former lead singer of Foreigner played almost every hit from his 50 year career. The show was mostly filled with songs from Lou Gramm's time with Foreigner but there were a few hits from his solo career. Gramm and the All Stars kicked off the set with "Feels Like the First Time" which was just a little appetizer of what was to come. Not only was the audience on their feet the whole night, they all became part of the band by singing along to every word. "Released," from the new album, and "Midnight Blue" were the band's only solo songs that were sandwiched between Foreigner hits like "Cold as Ice," "That Was Yesterday," Head Games," and "Juke Box Hero."

Lou's son, Ben Gramm, got a moment in the spotlight about half way through the set with his drum solo. Throughout the evening, guitarist Gary Hoey dazzled with blistering solos and tasteful backing vocals, while bassist Tony Franklin and multi-instrumentalist Scott Gilman added energy and depth to the band's powerful rhythm section. Jeff Jacobs rounded out the sound with melodic keyboard work that perfectly complemented the band's classic rock arrangements.

This was definitely a show not to miss and if you did miss it, you are in luck. Lou Gramm All Stars will be making a return to the area on December 19th at The Arcada's sister venue, The Des Plaines Theatre. Seats are still available, but don't wait too long-if this performance was any indication, that show is sure to sell out as fans take one more chance to celebrate the legendary voice behind some of classic rock's greatest hits.