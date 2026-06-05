Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

by Rob Grabowski

Lynch Mob blew the roof off the Arcada Theatre in St Charles, IL on June 5th, 2026. Supporting Lynch Mob on this stop was Illinois' own Enuff Z'Nuff. Chip Z'Nuff and his band got the crowd warmed up with their glam metal hits we've grown to love mixed with covers from their British influence, The Beatles. Powering through their set, the audience sang along to "Back in the U.S.S.R.," "Heavy Metal," and the fan favorite "Fly High Michelle." E'nuff Z'Nuff knew what they needed to do and didn't let anyone down.

When 71 year old, George Lynch stepped onto the stage, not wearing shoes, at the Arcada, everyone rose to their feet in appreciation of the legendary guitarist. The former Dokken axeman and his friends, Brian Tichy (drums), Andrew Freeman (lead singer), and Jaron Gulino (bass) wasted no time bringing the house down. The performance was a perfect balance of Dokken and Lynch Mob hits.

From the opening song, the crowd was fully engaged and watched every move that George's fingers made as he showcased his signature riffs and powerful solos. The band's rhythm section provide a solid sound throughout the show and the vocals were strong, capturing the audience's full attention. Whether playing fan favorites like Dokken's "Don't Close Your Eyes," or Lynch Mob's "Wicked Sensation," or deep cuts like "No Bed of Roses," Lynch's guitar proved to be the undeniable centerpiece of the evening.

One of the many highlights of the night was the powerful guitar solos George Lynch unleashed throughout the set. Each solo not only showcased the technical brilliance and creativity defined Lynch's legendary career, it also grabbed the attention of every fan. Watching George's facial expressions during his lightning-fast runs and melodic passages showed the emotion you could hear flowing from his guitar.

As the show came to an end, the fans could pick their jaws up off the floor and leave knowing they just watched a true guitar legend. George Lynch's Lynch Mob delivered a memorable night, reminding why their influence on hard rock and heavy metal remains as strong as ever.