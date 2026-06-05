.

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre


by Rob Grabowski
Lynch Mob blew the roof off the Arcada Theatre in St Charles, IL on June 5th, 2026. Supporting Lynch Mob on this stop was Illinois' own Enuff Z'Nuff. Chip Z'Nuff and his band got the crowd warmed up with their glam metal hits we've grown to love mixed with covers from their British influence, The Beatles. Powering through their set, the audience sang along to "Back in the U.S.S.R.," "Heavy Metal," and the fan favorite "Fly High Michelle." E'nuff Z'Nuff knew what they needed to do and didn't let anyone down.

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

When 71 year old, George Lynch stepped onto the stage, not wearing shoes, at the Arcada, everyone rose to their feet in appreciation of the legendary guitarist. The former Dokken axeman and his friends, Brian Tichy (drums), Andrew Freeman (lead singer), and Jaron Gulino (bass) wasted no time bringing the house down. The performance was a perfect balance of Dokken and Lynch Mob hits.

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

From the opening song, the crowd was fully engaged and watched every move that George's fingers made as he showcased his signature riffs and powerful solos. The band's rhythm section provide a solid sound throughout the show and the vocals were strong, capturing the audience's full attention. Whether playing fan favorites like Dokken's "Don't Close Your Eyes," or Lynch Mob's "Wicked Sensation," or deep cuts like "No Bed of Roses," Lynch's guitar proved to be the undeniable centerpiece of the evening.

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

One of the many highlights of the night was the powerful guitar solos George Lynch unleashed throughout the set. Each solo not only showcased the technical brilliance and creativity defined Lynch's legendary career, it also grabbed the attention of every fan. Watching George's facial expressions during his lightning-fast runs and melodic passages showed the emotion you could hear flowing from his guitar.

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

As the show came to an end, the fans could pick their jaws up off the floor and leave knowing they just watched a true guitar legend. George Lynch's Lynch Mob delivered a memorable night, reminding why their influence on hard rock and heavy metal remains as strong as ever.

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Latest News

Sabaton Announce Limited Edition Reissue Of 'The Last Stand'

Black Flag Launching U.S. Tour This Fall

KISS and Dan Reed Network Offshoot Shogun Mojo Ink With Frontiers

Moonspell Announce North American Tour With Cradle Of Filth

Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band Launching U.S. Tour

Watch Flotsam And Jetsam's 'Harvesting The Hate' Video

Dexter and The Moonrocks Share 'If You Could Talk' Video

Bury Tomorrow Return With New Track 'Sx'

William Shatner To Do All-Star Metal Jam At Riot Fest

KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas Programming Revealed including All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute

Napalm Death Make History With NPR Tiny Desk Performance

Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued