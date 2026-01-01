

Mobsters Take Over the Las Vegas Airport!

It's true, you may run into mobsters the next time you visit the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. But don't worry; the bad guys are present in spirit only at the Mob Museum Store, a fun place to visit that'll whet your whistle for a visit to The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas.

The Mob Museum itself, also known as the "National Museum of Organized Crime & Law Enforcement," features exhibits like "Bringing Down the Mob," the incredible photo gallery in the "100 Years of Made Men" display, "The Birth of the Mob" and "Crime Gets Organized" exhibits as well as exhibits focusing on Prohibition and the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago. Amazingly the museum actually has 300 bricks, some with bullet holes, reconstituted into the wall where seven members of George "Bugs" Moran's gang were lined up and shot dead on February 14, 1929, presumably by members of rival Al Capone's gang. These displays, just a small amount of what is on exhibit at The Mob Museum, are an excellent chance to be intrigued by this horrifying time in American history. And for some additional fun, visit The Speakeasy in the museum's basement, a nod to the Prohibition era where you can relax with a cocktail and enjoy live music.

At the Mob Museum Store at the airport visitors can preview all of the above and indulge in activities like taking the oath of a "made man" and snapping their own mugshot in a police lineup. Of course there is plenty of specially-curated, destination-inspired merchandise for sale too. And for a limited time, visitors to the Harry Reid International Airport can see the 1972 Signal Red Jaguar XKE once owned by the Gambino crime family boss John "The Dapper Don" Gotti. The car is on display at the entrance to the D Gates Concourse. The Mob Museum Store is also located in the D Gates Concourse and is open from 5am-9pm seven days a week. More information on The Mob Museum and The Mob Museum Store is here.

