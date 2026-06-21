More Father's Day Gift Ideas

by Kevin Wierzbicki

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Father's Day is almost here (June 21, 2026) and if you're still searching for something cool to give dad we have some great ideas for you. We start with something special to toast dad's special day.

General Thomas Kentucky Bourbon

Cheers dad! You've received the very tasty Father's Day gift of a bottle of General Thomas Kentucky Bourbon! Some call this premium libation "the bourbon that talks back" and we'll tell you why in just a minute after we tell you about the taste that will win dad over instantly. General Thomas Kentucky Bourbon is carefully aged for five years in charred oak barrels and is made with limestone-filtered water. The high rye mash bill is why the bourbon has such a bold taste but it is that water and the aging process that makes General Thomas Kentucky Bourbon so smooth and delicious. Dad will find all this out after his very first sip and after he views the personalized video greeting that you've arranged to accompany the bottle. That's the "bourbon that talks back" bit. When you purchase a bottle you'll have a chance to customize a greeting for dad that'll be voiced by General Thomas himself (well, an AI version.) Dad will access the greeting by scanning the QR code on the back of the bottle and that message will remain in place basically forever! So dad can look back and reminisce years later, or replay it every Father's Day. And after the General speaks the personalized greeting he offers to tell dad a tale or two, including about how the bourbon was made or how he earned his nickname "The Rock of Chickamauga." Having a glass of good bourbon is always a treat but it has never been so much fun as it is with General Thomas Kentucky Bourbon. Available in the Very Small Batch version at 99 proof or the Single Barrel, Barrel Strength version at 111-115 proof. Both bottles are 750 ml. Why not get dad one of each? Place your order for General Thomas Kentucky Bourbon here.

Bluevua ROPOT Travel Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System

Dad knows that it is important to stay hydrated and very importantly, to get that hydration from the purest water as possible. And that's exactly what Bluevua's ROPOT Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System provides. Dad will find the ROPOT Travel very convenient and easy to use! First off, as the "travel" descriptor indicates, the ROPOT Travel is fairly small, about the size of a coffee , and it only weighs about 13 pounds. So it'll easily sit on any countertop at home, at the office, or in a hotel; all it needs other than a water source is to be close to a power outlet. After an initial flush of the water tank, dad will add tap water to the ROPOT Travel's water tank, up to the "max fill" line. After pressing the "water-making" button the unit will filter and produce 18 ounces of pure, clean water and dispense it into the included water bottle. There'll be water left over in the tank; that's "reject" water holding impurities so dad will dump that out and start the process anew to make more drinkable water. Easy-peasy! The ROPOT Travel uses five different filters as well as UV light to works it's magic and comes with a cleaning tool that dad will need from time to time. The 5-in-1 Filter will last approximately six months and replacements are available from Bluevua. By the way, besides providing dad with safe, pure water at home and on the go, use of the ROPOT Travel will greatly reduce the number of plastic bottles the household goes through and each purchase offsets the carbon footprint too. So dad can feel great about that! Order Bluevua ROPOT Travel Reverse Osmosis Drinking Water System here.

Auri Nutrition Super Mushroom Gummies

Just like everyone else, dad can use an edge when it comes to nutritional support. And there's some really good stuff packed into Auri Nutrition's Super Mushroom Gummies, a tasty and simple way for him to boost mental clarity and concentration or unwind and relax. Dad can munch a couple of Auri Nutrition's Super Mushroom Focus Gummies every morning; these are full of adaptogenic mushrooms (like wild lion's mane) blended with Alpha GPC and rhodiola for a formula that supports cognitive function and greater focus during his daily routine. When nighttime rolls around dad can similarly chew a couple Super Mushroom Chill Gummies to, you guessed it, chill out. The blend is powered by wild reishi, L-Theanine and ashwagandha to help dad de-stress and find a sense of tranquility. Both formulas have fruity flavors and no mushroom aftertaste, are vegan and free of stuff like gelatin, GMOs, alcohol, dyes and fillers. If dad would rather (or also) like to take Auri Nutritional Super Mushroom supplements in elixir form, Auri offers five blends geared to energy and performance, memory and cognition, immune support and power, deep sleep and recovery and gut health and digestion. Dad will just use the dropper included with the elixir bottle to put some under his tongue or add to his favorite beverage. Like the gummies, the elixirs don't have any unnecessary additives or junk in them. It should be noted that Auri Nutrition products are not made with mushrooms that are psychoactive; in fact the company makes gummies for kids too! Order dad's Auri Nutrition Super Mushroom gummies and elixirs here.

Fresh Roasted Coffee Frostbite Cold Brew

For sure dad doesn't want to get frostbite ever, let alone on Father's Day. But if he's a coffee drinker he'll welcome the cleverly-named Frostbite Cold Brew coffee from the folks at Fresh Roasted Coffee. Cold brew coffee is really gaining in popularity and with Fresh Roasted Coffee offering organic medium roast and mild bodied blends like Frostbite Caramel Chiller, Frostbite Frosty French Vanilla and Frostbite Hazelnut Shiver, dad can enjoy a different taste sensation every day. Frostbite also makes a decaf that like the other varieties comes in whole bean or coarse grind. And if dad prefers to brew with filter packs there are options for decaf and a Dark & Bold blend, and classic coffee pods are available too. Dad may be an old hand at making cold brew coffee but if he's not the Fresh Roasted Coffee website offers tips on which cold brewers work best with Frostbite blends and the intricacies of how much water to use, how long coffee can be stored in the fridge, and other great info. Some of this is also printed on each Frostbite package. As with all of their other "regular" coffees (we've touted them before), Fresh Roasted Coffee Frostbite Cold Brew is made with great care, using only the freshest coffee beans processed with the most eco-friendly technology available. So go ahead and give dad Fresh Roasted Coffee's Frostbite Cold Brew for Father's Day! Available in 12 ounce, two pound or five pound bags. Order here

Damn, Man Snacks Guys Love

Here's a Father's Day gift that dad will go absolutely nuts over! Literally! The folks at Damn, Man Snacks (friends call them DM) specialize in nuts and we can vouch for the fact that, as their slogan says, these are snacks that guys love. What dad could resist such flavors as Ancho Honey Almonds, Whiskey Nut Mix, Texas BBQ Peanuts, Stout Beer Almonds (!), Cranberry Habanero Mix, Honey Sea Salt Almonds or Mexican Cocoa Peanuts? Far superior to the nuts the common brands offer, DM Snacks are so delightful that dad will not ever want to munch on any other brand. Other flavorful varieties from DM Snacks include Coconut Curry Peanuts, Pistachios in Shells, Memphis BBQ Almonds, Thai Chili Peanuts, Island Jerk Peanuts, Salted Cashews, Tap Room Nut Mix, Smoked Almonds, Deluxe Nut Mix and Salted Corn Crisps. If you're not sure what flavors dad would for sure like, DM Snacks has you covered; you can select six different varieties to personalize a gift box for dad, or just a four variety gift box if you'd like to start with something smaller. All varieties come in four or eight ounce bags and that's enough for example, to last all through the game or even (gasp!) to share. And because the folks at DM Snacks are big time snackers themselves (of course!) they add new flavors on a regular basis. We can guarantee that dad will be delighted with these gourmet goodies! You can even hook dad up with a subscription so the snacking never ends. Order dad's Damn, Man Snacks here.

