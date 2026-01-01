More Mother's Day Gift Ideas

by Kevin Wierzbicki

If you still need ideas for something to get mom for Mother's Day we've got you covered! Check out these gift ideas including something that mom will really get heated up for!

White Lotus Rose Quartz Crystal Facial

If mom has a facial care regimen she'd probably love to upgrade to the White Lotus Crystal Facial. And White Lotus has conveniently bundled all of the items that she'll need in their Rose Quartz Crystal Facial kit. First mom will apply the Activated Jade & Tourmaline Crystal Face Serum by squirting four or five drops into her hand and massaging it into her freshly-washed face. Then she'll use the White Lotus Genuine Crystal Roller; as the crystals roll across her face they'll help to lift and firm skin while also draining lymphatic fluids to reduce swelling. The Genuine Crystal Roller is made with Grade A rose quartz. After that mom will apply the White Lotus Green Tea Facial Oil, again using her hands to massage a few drops into her skin. Mom will enjoy the next step as she uses the White Lotus Genuine Crystal Gua Sha, specially-shaped to fit her facial contours, to massage her skin and gain benefits similar to using the Genuine Crystal Roller. The Genuine Crystal Gua Sha is made from a beautiful piece of rose quartz but mom can have one made of jade or amethyst if she'd rather. Those are the items that come in the bundle but mom may also like to have the White Lotus Face Sculpting Cup that utilizes the ancient Chinese method of cupping to improve skin health and reduce signs of aging and sagging skin. For sure mom would love the White Lotus 100% Mulberry Silk Eye Mask which forms a gentle moisture barrier around the delicate eye area to nourish skin and prevent the formation of wrinkles. Yes, mom would absolutely adore these White Lotus products! Order her White Lotus Rose Quartz Crystal Facial and add-ons here.

Arki Full-Spectrum Red Light Therapy Sauna

Well we told you we were going to suggest a gift that would get mom all heated up and we meant that literally! Here's the scoop on the Arki Full-Spectrum Red Light Therapy Sauna, meant for use by one person at a time: The sauna transcends the home sauna category by integrating two trusted therapies, medical-grade red light therapy and full-spectrum infrared heat in a single, versatile cabin. This dual therapy reaches the skin's surface as well as deeper tissues, muscles and joints. As a result, mom can reap multiple wellness benefits including skin revitalization, muscle recovery, circulation support and whole-body rejuvenation. Thanks to advanced carbon-fiber heating technology, Arki offers a safe, gentle and comfortable thermal environment, allowing for 30 to 40 minute sessions and a fuller detox experience. Perfect for anyone seeking a holistic, at-home daily wellness boost, these hybrid saunas are also especially popular among athletes and individuals with arthritis and joint discomfort. Many users incorporate Arki sessions into weight management and skin care routines. The benefits of using a sauna are well-known; just ask anyone in Finland where folks use them daily! The Arki is about three feet square and 75 inches tall so it can fit in a corner in mom's room, office or wherever. Order mom's Arki Full-Spectrum Red Light Therapy Sauna here.

Mondo Cattolico Jewelry

Mondo Cattolico is a Rome-based company that offers all kinds of unique keepsakes for persons of the Catholic faith including a very attractive line of jewelry that is "handmade with love." That's something that many moms will appreciate! Mondo Cattolico has a wide variety of items for mom including necklaces, rings, earrings, cameos and special pieces like a gold cross pendant, gold crosses with diamonds and St. Benedict Cross pendants. Also on offer from Mondo Cattolico is a full line of bracelets including the Sterling Silver Bracelet Swarovski and Pearls. It's a piece of fine jewelry, a silver rosary bracelet with pearls and Swarovski beads. To really top off this accent piece the bracelet also has a silver medal of Our Lady of Health, so symbolically it's a great piece for anyone in the medical profession as well as those seeking spiritual health. The bracelet is a little over nine inches in length and the beads are six millimeters, or just slightly under a quarter of an inch. It is classy and flashy at the same time; the Swarovski crystals really sparkle in a way similar to diamonds. And here's something really special for the faithful: mom's bracelet or other item from Mondo Cattolico can receive a papal blessing! Each Sunday at noon the Holy Father appears at the window above St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, the papal enclave in Rome, to pray the Angelus and offer his Apostolic Blessing. Upon request Mondo Cattolico will take mom's devotional item outside during this moment and photograph it in St. Peter's Square. Wow! That's something that mom will cherish forever. See the wide range of items on offer from Mondo Cattolico and purchase her Sterling Silver Bracelet Swarovski and Pearls here.

Bubble Soft Swerve Barrier Restore Balm

For a minute there you thought we said "soft serve." Well mom might very well enjoy an ice cream cone on her special day but Bubble Soft Swerve Barrier Restore Balm is actually a rich, protective balm that helps fortify the skin's moisture barrier. So no sprinkles, just some serious help for dry skin. Bubble Soft Swerve can be used during the day or at night and it is easy to apply, dare we even say it is fun to apply! That's because of a special feature of the jar that it comes in. Mom won't have to dip her fingers into the jar, potentially making a mess as she does; the top of the jar has a special dial that mom will turn to "shave off" the amount of balm that she wants. How cool is that? Then she'll warm the balm between her fingers and palm and then apply it to wherever she has dry skin. Bubble Soft Swerve Barrier Restore Balm comes in a 1.65 ounce jar and is dermatologist tested, vegan, cruelty-free and non-comedogenic. There are no parabens, dyes, synthetic fragrance, alcohol or essential oils. Hey, it's called Bubble! So you know it's good and clean for mom's skin, and with a fun wink to boot. Bubble has all kinds of other skincare goodies that mom might like too, such as Hydrating Cream Cleanser, Hydrating Boosting Serum, Hydrating Eye Cream and some really cool sunscreen. See it all and order mom's Bubble Soft Swerve Barrier Restore Balm here.

WAVwatch 2.0 Frequency Wellness Watch

Of course mom wants to stay healthy and you want that for her too. Here's a cool gift that will give her a leg up on that, the WAVwatch 2.0 Frequency Wellness Watch. And it is as easy to use as just putting it on the wrist! Here's some basic info about the WAVwatch 2.0 Frequency Wellness Watch: It utilizes wearable sound frequency to naturally support everyday wellness as these frequencies move through the body to help correct imbalances. That improves sleep, stress, pain, focus, energy, relaxation, circulation, emotions, hangovers (oh my!) and lots more. The WAVwatch 2.0 Frequency Wellness Watch features 146 specialized Frequency Sets with over 1,100 embedded frequencies, is water-resistant and safe and effective. No app, WiFi, or Bluetooth is required, and a charging cord is included; mom should get up to 18 hours of use out of a single charge. And the WAVwatch 2.0 Frequency Wellness Watch comes in two attractive colors, Rose Gold and Graphite. Sure, get mom one of each! For more information on how the WAVwatch 2.0 Frequency Wellness Watch works and to order one for mom go here.

Mint Mizu Brush

Every woman can use a good hairbrush and mom will be thrilled with a Mother's Day gift of the Mint Mizu Brush, a professional grade tool made for superior detangling and much more. Here are some of the features of the Mint Mizu Brush: The brush is waterproof so mom doesn't have to worry about it falling apart when she uses it in the shower where it will brush through conditioner effortlessly. It will detangle hair whether it is wet or dry, and its premium boar bristles capture and distribute the scalp's natural oils and distribute them all down the hair shaft. And speaking of the scalp, the Mint Mizu Brush, when massaging the scalp in a circular motion, will unclog follicles, boost circulation and promote healthy hair growth. The brush can even be used when color is being applied. In short, it really is perfect for every hair care need! The Mint Mizu Brush has a wide bristle area but is compact enough so that mom can take it with her when traveling, heading to the gym, yoga or out for a run. By the way, "mizu" is the Japanese word for "water," and just like the beverage, mom will find that she can't do without this brush! Order mom's Mint Mizu Brush and see all of the other hair care items that Mint has on offer here.

