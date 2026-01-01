More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

by Kevin Wierzbicki

It's not too late to swoop on some of these gifts for your sweetie. Among our suggestions are cool card games and something that'll really make your Valentine's Day pop!

WordTeasers Conversation Cards

Whether you've been together for ages or have a brand new Valentine, the prospect of getting to know them better is very appealing. And with the decks of cards from WordTeasers you'll surely find out a few facts about your love interest. Meant to initiate conversation on topics that generally don't come up every day, WordTeasers are also meant to stimulate fun! When you or your Valentine selects a card from any of the themed decks of 150 cards there'll be plenty of laugh out loud moments when you ask your Valentine questions like "Why can't you play basketball with pigs?" from the Riddles-themed deck ("because they hog the ball") or they ask you, from the Inventions and Wacky Ideas deck, "What is a Tomatotan? This deck gives multiple choice answers and amazingly, the answer to this one is "a robot that feeds you tomatoes." Some of the other themed decks that WordTeasers has are Fads, About Cats, Dad Jokes, You Go Girl, Generations, Test Your Knowledge ("Which country produces the most beer in the world?" "China!") and the super-amusing deck about what funny sayings mean, It's Raining Cats and Dogs. Suitable for the whole family (suggested for ages eight and up) and packaged in a small cube that's easy to transport, WordTeasers are great time killers on airplane flights, lunch breaks, around the campfire or in any situation where two or more are gathered. And many will love the fact that "no screens" are needed to enjoy WordTeasers. See all of the available WordTeasers decks and order a couple to enjoy with your Valentine here.

Energy Rocks Pop'n'Go Energy & Focus Candy

The need for energy and focus really can't be emphasized enough in daily life, let alone on Valentine's Day when many celebrations, often including wine, will take place after a long day of work. And of course there's always the hope of "getting busy!" Having energy and staying focused is easy to do and fun to do with Pop'n'Go Energy & Focus Candy from Energy Rocks. Pop'n'Go Energy & Focus Candy is made of tiny carbonated crystals that "pop" in your mouth and immediately get to work to support mood and focus. Containing a caffeine boost that's equivalent to two cups of coffee along with L-Theanine and B12, Pop'n'Go is not only fast acting, it only takes a moment to get to the fizzy energy; just tear open a single-serve packet and pour the contents into your mouth. Available in tongue-tingling flavors like Pineapple Mango and Cherry Berry, there'll be no "crash" when it starts to wear off and no jitters while it's working. And the world's first popping energy candy really does taste good even though it has a low sugar content. Beat the midday energy slump (and the Valentine's Day blues!) with Energy Rocks Pop'n'Go Energy & Focus Candy, available in lots of 15, 30 and 60 servings. Get yours here.

Manta Sleep Earplugs

At first thought it might seem like an odd choice for a Valentine's Day gift but in reality, Manta Sleep Earplugs might just save your relationship! There are lots of situations where a need to block out noise arises, like on airplanes, to block ambient noise while trying to concentrate on work or when being creative. But as the name says, Manta Sleep Earplugs are especially crafted for blocking out noise at bedtime and this is great if your Valentine stays up later than you with the TV on, or in the case of where your Valentine is a snorer. And the folks at Manta Sleep are the same team that's behind the Manta Sleep Mask, the world's #1 sleep mask. So they know what they're doing! Manta Sleep Earplugs are crafted from 100% food-grade silicone with a 100% PU foam core so they are soft and not rough on ears and will stay secure all night long regardless of sleep position or tossing and turning. And there's no need to worry about whether they'll fit properly or not; Manta Sleep Earplugs come in a handy five-pack with extra small, small, medium, large and extra large pairs. There's a little case too that you can store your earplugs in until you need them again (they're easily cleaned) or if you need to take them on the road (block out that noise from the neighboring hotel room!) Manta Sleep Earplugs make it easy to enjoy a restful night's sleep. Order yours here.

GUNNAR Optiks Trace Collection

GUNNAR Optiks, the specialists in fashionable eyewear that's crafted to offer optimal protection against digital eye strain and blue light exposure, has introduced a new line called the Trace Collection. Inspired by the California tech hubs of Barton, Davis and Hayward, the Trace Collection features stylish designs named after those places. The Davis features a modern round frame that looks retro yet offers cutting edge eye protection. Utilizing patented GUNNAR lens technology, the attractive Davis glasses block blue light and 100% of UV light and have G-Shield Premium lens coating which means the lenses are anti-reflective as well as smudge-resistant. Frames for the Davis model come in a choice of Onyx or Maple and lenses can be had in Clear or with an Amber tint. The Hayward model has a modern rectangular lens with the same eye protection features as the Davis and lenses in Clear or Amber and with frames available in Onyx or Teak (we're wearing these in Teak with Amber tint right now and we love them!) The Hayward also has flexible spring hinges and we enjoy that feature too; it adds comfort, especially when we wear them all day. The last piece in the new GUNNAR Trace Collection is the Barton which again offers all the same great eye protection as the others and that comes in a clean, modern rectangular frame. Color choices for Barton model frames are Onyx and Sequoia with lens tint choices being Clear or Amber. All models come in a soft drawstring microfiber bag inside a nice custom case and a cleaning cloth is included. And we can tell you right now that everyone is going to want to know where your Valentine got them! See the new Trace Collection and the myriad of other glasses that GUNNAR Optiks has on offer and order your gift here.