Mother's Day Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Mother's Day is just around the corner; this year it falls on Sunday, May 10. If you're in need of some cool gift ideas, we've got 'em! Check out our selection of gifts that'll surely bring a smile to mom's face and earn you a great big hug!

Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet

Whether mom has real artistic talent or she just likes to create cute little drawings, she'll absolutely adore the Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet. Common uses for this nifty device are digital drawing, photo editing and comic and manga artwork. But mom can do whatever she wants! Here's how it works: First mom will want to charge the device using the included USB cable, which is the same cable she'll use to connect to her computer or phone if not using Bluetooth. The Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet is compatible with Mac, PC, Chromebook and select Android smart phones and devices, so long as they can run the latest version of Chrome OS. Then mom will connect to the device of her choice by Bluetooth (or cable), download the device's driver and software options and she's good to go! What she draws on the tablet will appear on the device screen, whether she's dabbling in manga or just doodling, and the software will give her all kinds of options as to taking her graphics to the next level. The Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet comes in two sizes, one has a seven inch active tablet area while the other has a 10 inch active tablet area. Both come with a battery-free "pen" with extra nibs, and wow, the pen is pressure sensitive so mom can create just the effect she desires. The tablet has an on/off switch, a Bluetooth on/off switch, customizable shortcut keys and a "tray" for the pen that keeps it from rolling off the tablet when not in use. We've really just broached the basics of what the Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet can do here; mom can learn all of its amazing functions as she goes along, and with help from online tutorials. Help mom get creative and order her Wacom Intuos Bluetooth Creative Pen Tablet, available in black or pistachio, here.

Fresh Roasted Coffee's Flavored Roasted Coffee

No matter how much mom loves her regular brew, every once in a while she undoubtedly craves something a little more adventurous. And she'll find just that in the flavored coffees from Fresh Roasted Coffee. Might she enjoy Fresh Roasted Coffee's Banana Cream flavored coffee? With layered tastes of creamy vanilla custard, ripe sun-kissed bananas and buttery vanilla wafers it's the closest thing to actually having a slice of pie, except that it's calorie free! Or maybe the Vanilla Horchata flavor would be more to mom's liking; it layers in tastes of creamy vanilla bean, cinnamon and toasted almond. And for a real treat there's Fresh Roasted Coffee's Saturday Morning Cereal flavor with notes of candied citrus and frosted cereal. Oh my! And to give mom a chance to try them all Fresh Roasted Coffee offers a special bundle offering a bag of each flavor. All flavors are available as whole bean or drip, coarse or fine ground and in 12 ounce, two pound or five pound bags. There are special 2.5 ounce sample bags too. And yes, we realize that mom may be more into tea than coffee. In that case grab her some flavored tea from Fresh Ground Coffee's sister label, Positively Tea Company. Among their latest offerings are Secret Garden Organic Green Tea with notes of jasmine, lavender, rosebud, peppermint, peach and chocolate. Then there's the one we like best, the yummy Strawberries & Cream Organic Green Tea that mixes in vanilla with the berries. Both flavors are available as loose leaf tea, in tea bags or in pods. All of these Fresh Ground Coffee and Positively Tea Company flavors, just a few of what the company offers overall, are a great way to toast mom on her special day. Order here.

Curlsmith Hair Care

As you no doubt figured out from this company's name, their hair care products are especially formulated for curly hair. And if that fits mom's needs she'll absolutely adore the Curlsmith three-step hair care system. Firstly there's Curlsmith Essential Moisture Shampoo which is a gentle moisturizing shampoo suitable for all curl types that keeps curls nourished (mom will feel the foam working to nourish), hydrated (increases hydration by 87%!) and refreshed. Mom will shampoo as she normally does, letting the rosemary, sunflower seed oil, aloe leaf, basil and resurrection flower ingredients do their thing. Curlsmith Essential Moisture Shampoo comes in a 12 ounce bottle that dispenses through an easy open flip top. Step 2 is the Curlsmith Essential Moisture Conditioner, again suitable for all curl types. Mom will rinse this conditioner out after letting it work for a couple of minutes; it contains rosemary, coconut oil, avocado oil, aloe leaf and shea butter. The conditioner comes in a 12 ounce bottle that dispenses with a pump. Lastly for Step 3 there is Curlsmith Moisture Memory Release, a weightless leave-in spray with time release technology that provides long-lasting hydration for smooth, soft and bouncy curls. Also suitable for wavy hair, Curlsmith Moisture Memory Release has the company's patented TriCera Blend complex, resurrection flower, olive oil and macadamia oil. It comes in an eight ounce bottle with a spritzer pump. Other sizes are available too, and Curlsmith offers many other products that mom may also like. Check out the full Curlsmith line and order mom's bundle here.

Lotus Wheel Back and Neck Relaxation System

No doubt there have been times when mom has jokingly called you a pain in her, uh, well you know. But real life pains are no joke! Enter the Lotus Wheel, a clever five-piece system to ease mom's back and neck discomfort. Lotus Wheel acts like a self-massage that reaches muscles that traditional rollers miss, and while relieving stress it also encourages natural posture and eases daily movement; it's perfect for relaxing the body after a day spent standing or confined to sitting at a desk. Here's a primer on how mom can use the five Lotus Wheel wheels: The largest wheel is 13" and this is the one that mom should start with; it delivers the most gentle massage and the greatest back stretch and is best for those with delicate backs. The 11" wheel delivers a firm massage and provides medium back stretch while the 7" wheel provides a deep tissue sports massage that digs deep into muscle knots (boy do we all have those!) Then the 5" wheel is for the neck and it gives a deep focus on the muscles in the neck, while finally the 2" wheel will give mom that much-needed foot massage as it targets heel and arch pain. The five piece Lotus Wheel Back and Neck Relaxation System comes with tips on how to "roll" away discomfort and there are videos on the Lotus Wheel website that mom can watch so that she gets the hang of it. By the way, Lotus Wheel offers a no questions asked money back guarantee should mom not like it. Help mom on her way to relief and recovery from back, neck and foot discomfort by ordering her five-piece Lotus Wheel set here.

Keysocks

Why are they called Keysocks? Because they are the "key" to comfort and style in no-show and knee-high no-show socks! It all started when Cincinnati-based Shelby McKee couldn't find appropriate socks to wear to a football game, so she got out a pair of scissors and improvised. Now mom can benefit from Shelby's innovation with the full line of Keysocks, no scissors required! As stylish as they are functional, mom can wear whatever shoes she wants (even boots if she has them) and experience comfort, a perfect fit and socks that she can be sure won't slip. There's the Keysocks Original, knee-high no-show socks that deliver full coverage and cozy warmth that also have moisture wicking. Other knee-high and no-show Keysocks include the Classic Light which have the weight of a dress sock and are meant for daily wear, and Barely There, socks that feel like nylon hosiery. For calf-length socks there's Keysocks LowKey, lightweight socks designed for all-day wear. Rounding out the line are Keysocks Weekend and the name says it all; mom can enjoy a casual weekend (and yes, weekday fun too) with these socks that offer all-day comfort as well as superior insulation and antibacterial properties. Keysocks are available in standard fit sizes as well as sizes for women with plus-size calves. There are lots of cool colors and designs to choose from; see them all and order mom's no-show knee-high Keysocks here.

FACTORFIVE Night Retinol Cream

When it comes to her skincare regimen mom wants only the best! And that's what she'll have when you give her a Mother's Day gift of Night Retinol Cream from FACTORFIVE. The company is well-known for offering quality products that are powered by ethically derived human skin cells that work harmoniously with mom's skin to replenish the growth factors that diminish with age. Mom can dramatically improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines with FACTORFIVE Night Retinol Cream that combines adult human stem cell factors with .25% retinol for an overnight, at-home skin treatment. This advanced nighttime moisturizer helps to smooth, firm, and lift with a specialized retinoid that provides visible results. That last part is the important part; mom will see visible results! That will take about four weeks and mom will be over the moon when she notices the difference. All she has to do is apply a pea-sized dab of FACTORFIVE Night Retinol Cream (10 to 30-minutes after using her favorite FACTORFIVE serum) to her face and neck at bedtime. To get started mom will apply Night Retinol Cream every other night and then gradually increase to using it every evening as needed and as it is tolerated. There's no unneeded gunk in FACTORFIVE Night Retinol Cream; no parabens, mineral oil, sulfate detergents and the like. Kinda seems like magic but the folks at FACTORFIVE have carefully formulated Night Retinol Cream based on research into the science of human skin cells. Order mom's FACTORFIVE Night Retinol Cream here.