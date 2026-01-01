Peter Frampton - Carry the Light

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The first time you hear "Carry the Light," the title cut and opening track on the new Peter Frampton album, you may momentarily think you're listening to the wrong album. You might think you're listening to something like a Smithsonian field recording as the song begins with a sort of chanting that conjures images of a primitive hunting party. But the sounds are not so much tribal as they are ancestral; the cut is about learning from the past and includes the lyric "Gotta listen to the elders," meaning not just parents and grandparents but humankind's entire lineage. It's a great attention-getter and bit of positivity to kick off this very strong effort. Frampton has loaded up on guest players for the record and the rocker "Buried Treasure" not only features former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Benmont Tench but also pays homage to Petty with all of the song's lyrics coming from Petty song titles. Furthering the tribute is the fact that the song is performed very much in a Petty style. Next up on the guest list is Graham Nash who adds vocals to the slow, touching cut "I'm Sorry Elle" while Sheryl Crow joins Peter for "Breaking the Mold," a song about desperately trying to change one's life. Frampton's guitar work is sublime throughout and he waxes a little Santana-ish on "I Can't Let it Be" and throws in some psychedelia on the politically-charged "Lions at the Gate" with guest Tom Morello. Another guitar showcase is the jazzy instrumental "Islamorada" where Peter trades licks with H.E.R. Frampton is joined by saxophone player Bill Evans on two cuts; "Can You Take Me There" is exceptionally dreamy while "Tinderbox" is just the opposite with twangy and ominous guitar parts accompanying lyrics about how everything is about to explode. Closing cut "At the End of the Day" is an appropriately mellow sundowner, an instrumental that lets the mind wander. It wasn't so long ago (about seven years) that Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, a condition that could have permanently robbed him of his ability to play guitar. He basically said "I don't accept that" and worked through it to the point where fans now have more stellar music to forever enjoy. Carry the light indeed.

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