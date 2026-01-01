.

Public Enemy - Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Flava Flav looked down at that big clock he wears on a chain around his neck and saw that it was time. Time, that is, for a new Public Enemy record! So he called up his fellow rapper Chuck D and they hit the studio to record the dozen cuts here on Black Sky Over the Projects: Apartment 2025. Working in the "conscious rap" genre that they are widely given credit for pioneering, Public Enemy begins the set with "Siick," a Beastie Boys-like tune with some rocking guitars backing up the rhymes. It laments many of today's societal ills, specifically referencing climate change, AI, questionable media and of course off-the-rails politicians. Driving the viewpoint home is the song's big finish, a flourish worthy of a rock opera. It's not a coincidence that "Siick" leads into "Confusion (Here Come the Drums)," a cut where the guys namedrop themselves and celebrate their music; the notion is "yeah things are messed up but you can still rock out to Public Enemy!" And there's plenty of fun to be had here with the party anthem "C'mon Get Down," the Black Sabbath-informed groove "Evil Way," the delightfully weird "Sexegenarian Vape" and the self-congratulatory romp of "Public Enemy Comin Throoooo." The album ends with a commentary on a very serious problem that the country is facing, mass shootings, specifically on school campuses; "March Madness" is perhaps the hardest hitting song that Public Enemy has done in a long time.

Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Streaming Classic Concert in 4K Online For RSD- mgk Teams With Fred Durst For 'Fix Ur Face'- Iron Maiden Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- LOLO- more

2026 KISS Kruize Land Locked in Vegas Announced- Metallica and Oasis Big Winners At 37th Annual Pollstar Awards- Def Leppard- David Lee Roth- more

Reviews

Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Sails Into Cozumel, Mexico

Live: Fantastic Negrito Rocks Chicago

Have a Happier 420 with These New Cannabis Products

Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2: Soraia Gets the Ship Rocking!

Hot In The City: (Kentucky) Derby DayClub Coming to Phoenix

Latest News

mgk Teams With Fred Durst For 'Fix Ur Face'

Van Halen Streaming Classic Concert in 4K Online For RSD

Iron Maiden Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

The Pretty Reckless Reveal New Song 'Love Me'

LOLO Shares 'Dumbest Girl In The World' Video

ONE OK ROCK Announce Live EP And Concert Film

Babymetal Share 'from me to u (Major Lazer Remix)'

From Ashes To New Share 'Forever' Video As New Album Arrives