Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Here's great news for reggae fans; reggae festivals are coming to Florida, Arizona, Oregon, the U.K. and the best place ever to see a reggae show, Jamaica! Here's what you can start looking forward to.

The Lost in Time Festival - February 28 and March 1, 2026 - Kingston, Jamaica

What a great reason to visit the beautiful island of Jamaica, the birthplace of reggae! Taking place at Hope Gardens in Kingston, this two day festival will be headlined by two of reggae's most influential vocalists; Protoje on Day 1 and Chronixx on Day 2. Joining Protoje will be Lila Ike, Tanya Stephens, Mortimer, Tessanne Chin, Yeza, Iotosh and Joby Jay. Support acts for Chronixx will be Jesse Royal, Jah9, Naomi Cowan, D'Yani, Royal Blu and Dahvid Slur. Surprise acts have been known to appear as well. The music will play out on multiple stages and there will also be art on display and for purchase as well as plenty of food and drink. There are numerous ticket options; see them all and purchase yours here

Reggae Rise Up Florida - March 12-15, 2026 - St. Petersburg, FL

Taking place in Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg, this four day reggae blowout has an incredible lineup. Opening day will be headlined by Slightly Stoopid and Cypress Hill and also feature Pepper, The Roots of Creation and The Rhythm-Inya. Day 2 will be headlined by Iration and Soja with a lot of support acts including The Hip Abduction, Skip Marley, Yelawolf, Dan Kelly, Dylan Cotrone, Ichroniq, The Quasi Kings, Rik Jam, Satsang, Sensamotion and Shwayze. The good reggae vibrations continue on Day 3 with Rebelution, De La Soul, The Expendables, Protoje, Tribal Seeds, Ballyhoo!, The Hulagans, Irie Souljah, Kash'd Out, Passafire, Treehouse!, Veni Sun and The Wheeland Brothers. Closing day has a phenomenal lineup too with Sublime, 311, Common Kings, Little Stranger, Steel Pulse, G. Love & Special Sauce, Beach Fly, Eli-Mac, Ethan Tucker, Jarv, Makula and Nattali Rize. And even more artists will be announced as the festival date nears. Get your tickets for Reggae Rise Up Florida here

Reggae Rise Up Arizona - April 17-19, 2026 - Tempe, AZ

The Reggae Rise Up fun moves to Arizona with this three day festival that'll be held in Tempe Beach Park which is adjacent to Arizona State University and Tempe's bustling downtown, in the metropolitan Phoenix area. And the lineup is nothing short of spectacular! Appearing over the course of the three day event will be Dirty Heads, Soja, Atmosphere, Fortunate Youth, Protoje, Matisyahu, Arise Roots, Landon McNamara, Niko Rubio, Audic Empire, Bikini Trill, Chad Tepper and Lot 49. And that's just Day 1! Appearing on Days 2 and 3 will be Slightly Stoopid, J Boog, De La Soul, The Hip Abduction, Yelawolf, Aurora Wave, Surfer Girl, Little Stranger, Tropidelic, Cydeways, Fayuca, The Irie, Twin Fin, Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Collie Buddz, Maoli, Steel Pulse, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, Eli-Mac, Mike Love, Claire Wright, Pipe Down and Synrgy. Wow! Get tickets here while you can.

Reggae Rise Up Oregon - June 12-14, 2026 - Redmond, OR

Here's another stellar lineup as the Reggae Rise Up festival comes to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond which is in Central Oregon. Here's who is coming: Rebelution, Soja, Burning Spear, J Boog, Brother Ali, Mike Love, Skip Marley, Through the Roots, Aaron Wolf, Tribe of I, Dirty Heads, 311, Common Kings, The Movement, Lila Ike, Mihali, Tropidelic, Bombargo, Fayuca, Makua, Iration, Tash Sultana, Lettuce, Tribal Seeds, Ballyhoo!, Hirie, Shwayze, The Holdup, Native Leaves and Sol Seed. And as with all of the Reggae Rise Up events there will be plenty of food on hand for purchase and you can camp out if you want. More information and tickets are here

Reggae Land - August 1 & 2, 2026 - Milton Keynes National Bowl, UK

The Milton Keynes National Bowl is only about 50 miles outside of London but it'll seem like you're in the Caribbean when the reggae and dancehall music starts playing on seven stages. There will be a whopping 120 or so acts appearing so we can't mention them all here, but here's a taste. Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Shaggy, Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage ("The King & The Royals"), Tarrus Riley, Barrington Levy, Konshens, Mr. Vegas, Super Cat, Sanchez, Inner Circle, Kranium, Richie Spice, Serani, Ken Boothe, Cham, T.O.K, Ding Dong, Alborosie, Charly Black, Third World, Jesse Royal, Jah9, David Rodigan, Stylo G, Samory I, Hollie Cook, Mo'kalamity & The Wizards and the legendary Don Letts. There'll be a Caribbean food village, rum bars, flea markets, museum spaces and immersive decor. 100,000 fans are expected to visit Reggae Land over the two days and hopefully you'll be one of them! Lots more information and ticketing options are here