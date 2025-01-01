Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona has just won a very high honor; the property has been named the Best Casino in Arizona at the 2026 International Casino Awards. The accolade was given after fan voting, the sole determining factor for the award, garnered nearly 30% of the vote in favor of Talking Stick Resort. The news was announced by Casinos.com. To see how other Arizona casinos fared go to the Casinos.com site here

It's not a surprise that their patrons voted Talking Stick Resort Arizona's Best Casino as the large venue has tons of games of chance on hand. There are more than 1400 multi-denominational slots, table games including roulette, craps, blackjack and pai gow, the Keno Lounge and sports betting too. When it's time to relax there are various elevated dining and drinking experiences and of course lots of options for rooms and suites. And for music fans the entertainment is without parallel; here are some of the big concerts coming to Talking Stick Resort:

August 21, 2026 - Tyler Henry - (Grand Ballroom)

Well this one is not music but it will be very exciting as Henry, the clairvoyant medium who's known as the Hollywood Medium, gives psychic readings to members of the audience. Will you be one of them?

August 22, 2026 - Gene Simmons Band - (Grand Ballroom)

He won't be in makeup but the bass player and singer from KISS will undoubtedly stick his famous tongue out a couple of times as he rocks the house with his solo band.

Sept. 1, 2026 - The Kingston Trio - (Showroom)

Flash back to a simpler time during the show from this folk band who may perform favorites like "Long Black Veil," "Reuben James," "Nashville Cats," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" and "Scarlet Ribbons (For Her Hair.)

Oct. 2, 2026 - Air Supply - (Grand Ballroom)

This Australian duo had huge soft rock hits like "All Out of Love" and "Making Love Out of Nothing at All" and for sure they'll play those but they have tons of other songs to thrill the crowd with, including "Lost in Love," "Every Woman in the World" and "Two Less Lonely People in the World."

Oct. 8, 2026 - Foreigner - (At the Pool)

It'll be hit after hit when these superstars appear outside at the Talking Stick Resort Pool: "Double Vision," "Dirty White Boy," "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Hot Blooded," "Cold as Ice," "Feels Like the First Time," "Head Games" and on and on. A show not to be missed!

For more information about Talking Stick Resort, Arizona's Best Casino, including casino fun, lodging, dining and entertainment options go here.