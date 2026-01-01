

Shinyribs Set to Sparkle at Sea on the Outlaw Country Cruise

The Outlaw Country Cruise is celebrating a 10th anniversary this year and they've come up with a lineup that's 10 times the fun! Put together by the music cruise specialists at Sixthman, the Outlaw Country Cruise will take place March 20-25, 2026 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl as she makes her way from Miami to the exotic ports of Roatan in Honduras and Harvest Caye in Belize. Providing the entertainment will be top-tier stars including Margo Price, the soon-to-retire Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Asleep at the Wheel, Carlene Carter and the soulful, alt country and swamp funk band Shinyribs. Led by singer, songwriter, guitarist (and ukulele player) Kevin Russell, once a member of beloved band the Gourds, Shinyribs is one of the most highly-anticipated bands appearing on Outlaw Country Cruise this time out. Fortunately fans will have more than one chance to see the band as they rock the high seas. Russell was kind enough to answer a few questions for us and the personality that shines on stage comes through in his answers. Here's what Kevin had to say.

antiMusic: Let's get this out of the way right at the start. What the heck does Shinyribs refer to?

Kevin Russell: There are so many stories about where the name came from that I can't keep them straight. It was a nickname given to me as a young boy in Beaumont, Texas by the offshore welders who lived in the neighborhood; they worked two weeks on then had two weeks off. On those two weeks off they were bored out of their minds and looking for stuff to do. So they would weld chrome onto our bicycles and they called them "shinyribs."

antiMusic: Because of the horrible vehicular accident that band trumpet player Tiger Anaya was in, Shinyribs is not touring with their horn section, the Tijuana Train Wreck Horns at this time. How is Tiger doing?

Kevin: Tiger is making great progress. We actually just saw him in East Texas. He came to our show there to visit and shoot the sh*t and smoke a bowl. He's on the right track physically and making progress. He should be playing a gig I would imagine in the next couple of months. And he would like to send his best to all of the Outlaw Country Cruise cruisers. I'm mostly touring without horns these days in a lineup I like to call the Short Ribs. But we will hopefully be recruiting the Mavericks' horns or Ray Benson's horns for some of our shows.

antiMusic: Is the cruise going to be like old home week for you since a lot of your pals will also be on board? Who are you most looking forward to seeing or maybe performing with?

Kevin: You know I would love to chew the fat with Margo Price and talk about Doug Sahm. I know she's a big Sir Doug fan, and it would be cool if maybe she wanted to sing a Doug Sahm song with us. Swamp Dogg is awesome and I'm really looking forward to seeing him and maybe meeting him. Then Southern Culture on the Skids! I love love love Jesse Dayton and Elizabeth Cook and I love Joshua Ray Walker. We did a Van Halen song in Luckenbach when Eddie Van Halen died and maybe we'll repeat that. I'm gonna do one with the Warner Hodges Band. I love the Vandoliers and Jim Lauderdale and the Beat Farmers; so many great laid-back country pickers and great artists will be on the ship. I just can't wait!

antiMusic: The Outlaw Country Cruise will be calling at Roatan, Honduras and Harvest Caye, Belize. Do you like to go ashore for a beach day or activity or will you stay on the ship while it's a little quieter?

Kevin: I'm not sure. I sometimes go ashore if there's something fun; I've never been to Honduras so I might do that depending on what the port is like. If there's a nice beach and clear water maybe I'll check that out. I've done excursions and those are fun but it really comes down to if I'm playing that day or night. I generally will just stay on the ship and get rest instead of going into town and day drinking and wearing out my legs from walking.

antiMusic: Speaking of walking, you're known for sporting some eye-catching footwear on stage. What are some of your favorite kicks and will we see them on the cruise?

Kevin: Man I just got some brand new Stacey Adams shoes! I needed an updated pair of red shoes. I used to have some killer alligator red shoes that bit the dust. Then I bought some fake ostrich red boots that turned out to be so uncomfortable. They just killed my feet so those are still sitting in my closet, brand new. I can't wear them. So I got some Stacey Adams red loafer slip-ons that are real shiny and awesome and I'll be wearing those for sure. I also have shiny purple shoes from Stacey Adams, kind of the same thing. Then I have some black and white wingtips; I haven't had a pair of those in a while. Speaking of purple, something about black and white wingtips and purple suits just really pop! So I might go that route for my wardrobe on the cruise.

Purchase your cabin for the Outlaw Country Cruise here.

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