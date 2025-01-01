Sip Into the New Year Without Alcohol With These Tasty Drinks

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Lots of folks are foregoing alcohol during "Dry January" and others are taking it a step beyond that with a resolution to stop drinking alcohol altogether. We wish these people the best of luck and here offer some suggestions for drinks to replace alcoholic beverages. And of course those who have never been drinkers will love these too!

Untitled Art's FLVR! NA

Here's one especially for fans of craft beer. Non-alcoholic beer has a reputation for being kind of blah but that is far from the case with the NA malt beverages from Untitled Art. Their FLVR! NA brews live up to the name; they are very full-flavored and worthy of the exclamation point! Untitled Art achieves that real brewed taste by bringing each batch to full fermentation before removing the alcohol with a state of the art filtration process. So, the wizards at Untitled Art have made it so you can kick back and enjoy delicious beer without indulging in alcohol. And the flavors on offer are indeed delectable! For those who like a bit of a citrusy drink there's Citra Haze, Orange Peel Wit wheat beer (we really like that one), Juicy IPA and Cerveza Con Limon (bring on the tacos!) Other varieties with fruity infusions include Mango Dragonfruit Sour and Grapefruit Radler which is a real thirst quencher, especially on hot days. There's the hoppy Italian Style Pils and other Europe-inspired brews like Oktoberfest (pretzels and polka!), the smoky, classic Scottish ale that is Scotch Brew, Super Kolsch-Style and the heady stout of Chocolate Dark Brew. American Gold and West Coast-Style IPA round out the roster of exciting FLVR! NA varieties. About the only thing that Untitled Art FLVR! NA brew has in common with regular beer is that it comes in 12-ounce cans. Otherwise there's nothing common about it! Individual flavors can be purchased in 6-packs and there are also variety packs available in 12 and 24-packs and you can have it sent right to your house. Order your Untitled Art FLVR! NA here.

Sentia Non Alcoholic Spirits

Sentia Spirits are non-alcoholic liquid botanical supplements that are meant to replace those times when you might normally reach for a cocktail. Three varieties are available; GABA Red, GABA Gold and GABA Black. GABA refers to a neurotransmitter also called a chemical messenger in the brain which works to balance the brain's activity and promote a state of calm. Wow that sounds good! So to simplify it, Sentia Spirits, not unlike alcohol, help you to chill out. Each of the GABA drinks may be enjoyed neat, over ice or mixed into a beverage. GABA Red, with a motto of "Find Your Vibe," is powered by ashwaghanda and passionflower and is perfect as an after work drink, as a nightcap or to unwind from a challenging day. GABA Black, where the slogan is "Find Your Zone," is powered by ginseng and gingko and is meant to supercharge your workout or perhaps give a kickstart to your evening. Lastly GABA Gold helps you to "Find Your Smiles" and it uses hops and schisandra to bring on a calm, elevated mood and mental balance. And yes, I'm drinking a shot of that right now! Packaged in attractive 16.9-ounce bottles (that's about 20 servings), Sentia Spirits look right at home on any wet bar. May be purchased by the individual flavor, in bundles or even on a subscription basis. Place your order for Sentia Spirits here.

Altar-Native Herbal Alcohol Alternatives

At Altar-Native, ancient herbalism meets modern technology. What that means is that the folks at Altar-Native have crafted some very special liquids that use six herbs to replace alcohol. Those herbs are kava, kanna, damiana, blue lotus, rhodiola and schisandra. They know just how to mix these herbs to give you the sensations you desire, like the calmness and connectedness brought on by Lucid, the blue lotus blend. Or the energy and endurance that comes with using Long Rhode, the rhodiola and schisandra blend. Maybe your favorite will be the kanna and damiana blend of Ecstatic (definitely our fave!) which true to its name stimulates presence and pleasure. As alcohol substitutes these Altar-Native concoctions are perfect to add to mocktails; you'll get all the good feelings that are derived from alcohol but without any brain fog or hangover. The benefits of herbs in drinks is well-known; a classic example is chamomile tea. Herbal mixology connects the body to the benefits of plants rather than numbing the body as alcohol does. And you don't need to be a bartender to easily use Altar-Native Herbal Alcohol Alternatives! Each variety comes in a 15ml bottle with an eye dropper; just put one or two full eye droppers in your mocktail or other drink, or drip it directly onto your tongue. The functional ingredients in each bottle provide approximately 15 servings. Altar-Native Herbal Alcohol Alternatives may be purchased by the individual bottle or in bundles including sampler sets. Order yours here.

Positively Tea Company Organic Herbal Tea and Botanicals

Positively Tea is a specialty tea company offering quality USDA-certified organic tea from all over the world. Folks who have given up alcohol and are in need of a drink to stimulate relaxation will love Positively's Lavender Chamomile. Tea is extremely easy to make but for those relatively new to the steeping process, there's a steeping chart on each box of Positively Lavender Chamomile Tea (and all other varieties) that tells you how long and at what temperature to steep your brew. Being meant for relaxation and perhaps a sleep aid, chamomile tea does not contain caffeine. But those looking for a little energy boost will find that many Positively Organic Herbal Teas are naturally caffeinated, like the delicious Hibiscus variety and delightful blends like Key Lime and Peach Oolong, while the white tea variety Acai White naturally has less caffeine. If there's a particular blend of tea that you're fond of, chances are that Positively Tea Company has it, and you can get most varieties in tea bags, pods or as loose leaf. As to the botanicals from Positively Tea Company, there are lots of choices for healthy powders that you can blend in with your tea or other beverage, like the Guayusa herbal supplement that comes from Equador or the Tulsi herbal supplement that hails from India and is caffeine-free. Also caffeine-free is the Positively Botanicals Butterfly Pea Flower herbal supplement powder. Whether you're giving up alcohol or just choose to have drinks that promote health and wellbeing, Positively Teas and Botanicals are ready to fill your cup! Order yours here.

