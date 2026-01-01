

SkyDog: The Shoals Experience Set to Debut in Muscle Shoals, AL This Summer

SkyDog: The Shoals Experience - August 28-30, 2026 - Florence, Alabama



Muscle Shoals, Alabama has been getting a lot of well-deserved attention lately, what with the Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville shining a spotlight on the enormous contribution to popular music that Muscle Shoals has been responsible for. A lengthy list of big hits have been (and continue to be) recorded in The Shoals at famous studios like FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, both of which offer tours and are a major draw for tourists, especially music lovers. And now SkyDog: The Shoals Experience, coming up this summer, offers another great reason to visit The Shoals. Taking place August 28-30 at the Renaissance Shoals Resort and Convention Center in Muscle Shoals-adjacent Florence, Alabama, the three-day event will focus on music, food, film and Southern culture and feature tons of musical luminaries who have deep history in Muscle Shoals, often thought of as the birthplace of Southern rock.

SkyDog: The Shoals Experience takes its name from the fact that the late Duane Allman, who had extensive history in Muscle Shoals, was nicknamed Skydog. Peter Levin, a member of the extended Allman Brothers family who played in the Gregg Allman Band, will be appearing at SkyDog as will Jackson Dean, Wet Willie featuring the soulful singer Jimmy Hall, Maggie Rose, Mike Farris, Gary Nichols, The FAME Gang, Scott Sharrard of Little Feat, Sons of Legion, Lamont Landers and the legendary Spooner Oldham. Also appearing will be The Family (James LeBlanc, Angela Hacker and Bay Simpson), The Shoals Sisters, The Retrograde, Bonneville, Holli Mosely, Steve Knight and Eric Erdman. Rodney Hall, the co-owner of FAME Studios and FAME Publishing comments, "This is the fruition of a dream I've talked about for a long time. I've always wanted to create something that shines a light on this region as the birthplace of Southern rock and as a place where music history still lives." SkyDog: The Shoals Experience offers music fans a chance to put a cherry on top of their visit to Muscle Shoals. Something else that fans can enjoy is the "Caution! Stones Ahead" Rolling Stones Museum, an extensive display of Stones memorabilia that is located on site inside the Renaissance Shoals Resort and Convention Center. There will also be an intimate Sunday brunch on the event's final day.

Find more information on SkyDog: The Shoals Experience and purchase tickets here.

To plan a visit to Muscle Shoals go here.

The Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville is open through March of 2028 and more information is available here.