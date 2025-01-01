

Spotlight on New Releases by Women, Part 2

We finish up our spotlight on great new music made by women, including a new release from the one and only Chrissie Hynde.

Chrissie Hynde & Pals - Duets Special

Here's a fine effort from Hynde as she pairs with a different guest vocalist on each of the dozen songs presented, beginning with a gently orchestrated take on Billy Paul's "Me & Mrs. Jones" performed with k.d. lang; lang is someone that Hynde first met decades ago and bonded with not only over music but also the pair's shared interest in animal welfare. Fans should note that this album is not Pretenders-like; rather it is a chance to really enjoy Hynde's voice (and those of all the guests) as favorite melodies, some widely known and others not, are explored. Clearly every song here is a treasure but some picks include "Can't Help Falling in Love," the Elvis Presley-associated cut performed with Mark Lanegan and complete with twangy guitar solo, a somber take on the Rolling Stones chestnut "Sway" with Lucinda Williams and the somewhat obscure Fred Neil song "Dolphins" with Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode fame. Also intriguing is the interpretation of 10cc's "I'm Not in Love" with Brandon Flowers and a take on the Beatles cut "It's Only Love" with Julian Lennon which was written by his father John Lennon. Also appearing are Shirley Manson, Alan Sparhawk, Debbie Harry, Rufus Wainwright, Carleen Anderson and Cat Power. Interestingly, Hynde gives the opening verse to the guest singer in most cases so their voice is heard before her own. As you would expect Hynde and her pals are all in top form here on this set of emotional songs.

Peggy James - Till I Turn Blue

Singer and guitarist James is an Americana artist who here performs a set comprised of a dozen of her self-penned songs, including lead off track "Compensation," an awesome, Neil Young-informed cut that explores the notion that someone suffering from a broken heart could sue the relationship's other party for compensation. Relationship songs are the order of the day here and the mood is lighter on "There Must Be Gold;" the self-explanatory "So Over You" is a bluesy country rocker that moves to a swaggering groove. "First Kiss" is about a fling with an itinerant rodeo cowboy, and speaking of being itinerant, "Loneliest Girl" is about the difficulty of finding love when you're always on the move. "Stuck on the Track" is pure country of the old school sort with a walking bass rhythm, sweet slide guitar and lyrics that could be straight off a Patsy Cline album. Title cut "Till I Turn Blue" is easily the record's highlight; the song chronicles, you guessed it, a failing relationship and moves to an enticing Tex Mex beat.

Gwen Laster New Muse 4Tet - Keepers of the Flame

Gwen Laster's New Muse 4Tet is ostensibly a jazz quartet but their music goes far beyond that simple description. Comprised of composer and violinist Laster, viola player Melanie Dyer, cellist Teddy Rankin-Parker and drums and percussion man Andrew Drury, the foursome here offers up a set of lengthy dynamic tunes with lots of room for each player to strut their stuff. Title cut "Keepers of the Flame," with Laster's violin up front, sounds not unlike something that the Mahavishnu Orchestra might have done. Laster wrote that song but about half of the album features "spontaneous collective compositions," something that takes lots of talent to pull off. "Black Sun Shifting Raga Bhivani" is an understated 10-minute cut which has the distinct flavor of the Indian subcontinent despite not using any Indian instruments and it's slow, mesmerizing groove will appeal to fans of global music. "Drishti," another of Laster's compositions, features an impressive interlude where Drury goes nuts on his kit, while "Shoreline," another improvised cut and the longest on the album at just over 12-minutes, conjures that magical space where land meets water. Dyer also contributes a tune, the mysterious groove "When Peace." This intriguing set will also appeal to many fans of prog.

Rebecca Pidgeon - Unillusion

Pidgeon is now a dozen albums deep into her recording career and here the singer and guitarist shines through a 10-song set that begins with the catchy Americana flavored pop of "Be My Butterfly" where Andy Studer's violin playing flutters around Pidgeon's voice like the titular butterfly. And Pidgeon's voice is crystal clear and friendly; when she sings the Hindu-inspired tale "Dasharatha" her voice is especially appealing, particularly when she intones the song's title, making it infinitely catchy. There is a little Kate Bush love to be heard in "Queen of the Fields," (Pidgeon is an acknowledged fan) while "Hypnotize Me" is soft and delicate with only acoustic guitar and violin accompaniment. Closing cut "Myself" is again in the vein of Americana pop and its rhythm and attitude recall Neil Young. Journeyman Fernando Perdomo co-produced the effort with Pidgeon and also contributes on bass and electric guitar.

Robbin Kapsalis - The Blues is in the House

Yes indeed, the blues is in the house here as Kapsalis, backed by a five man group of French musicians, puts her seductive tones to work on the title track to open the album; the cut moves to a shuffling rhythm and features highlights from harp player Giles Robson and lead electric guitar from guest Joe Louis Walker. And the song hits home with the notion, "The blues is in the house/Make yourself at home," a good slogan for the entire album. "Up the Line" choogles with a beat that recalls the likes of Muddy Waters while "Lead Me On" is, as you'd expect from the title, a smoldering cut that stops just a little short of being a tearjerker. "The Comeback" owes something to John Lee Hooker, "Rollin' & Tumblin'" is a swamp rocker where Kapsalis really belts it out and pulls no punches, "If you don't like my peaches/Please don't shake my tree!" Kapsalis does a stellar job with Slim Harpo's "Shake Your Hips," a chestnut also covered by the Rolling Stones, and again with fine harmonica playing by Robson. Appropriately enough the effort ends with "Gotta Hear the Blues." It is, after all, rocking the house.