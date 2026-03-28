

Spring Festivals Roundup

Spring is just around the corner and exciting music festivals are popping up everywhere! And there's a fest for fans of all types of music. Here are our picks for four of the best that are taking place in early spring.

Woodystock Blues Festival - March 21 & 22, 2026 - Lake Havasu City, AZ

Yes, Lake Havasu City, on the Colorado River, is where the London Bridge is. So you can see that attraction when you come for the two-day blues festival that takes place at Lake Havasu State Park. Scheduled to perform are Jimmy Carpenter, Bex Marshall, Teskey, Mitch Perry, Jay Gordon and the Blues Venom, Alaster Greene, Jason Trombley, The Anonymous Band, Geminii Dragon, Midnight Cabaret and Jay Hooks. And if the music making you feel good isn't enough, know that the festival is a concert for charity supporting Autism Awareness. For more information and tickets go here

Big Ears - March 26-29, 2026 - Knoxville, TN

Wow you'll need big ears indeed to take in all the music during this four-day event. Here are just a few of the dozens and dozens of stars that'll be performing: David Byrne, Pat Metheny, Marc Ribot, Adrian Sherwood, Deerhoof, Tunde Adebimpe, John Zorn, Richard Thompson, Chucho Valdes, Tune-Yards, Robert Plant, The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton, Flying Lotus, Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble, Laurie Anderson & Sexmob, Chris Thile, Miles Electric Band and Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Butch Hancock. Find the (very!) full lineup and ticket information here

Jam in the Streets - March 28, 2026 - Athens, GA

Taking place in the legendary music hotbed of Athens, Georgia, here's another festival benefitting a good cause: 100% of the festival proceeds will be donated to fight melanoma through awareness, education, prevention and charitable support for research. Headlining will be Goose; also appearing are Moon Taxi, Clay Street Unit, Slater Nalley, Jacoozy, Easy Honey, The Ocho, Wax Monkey, The Band Honey, Ellie Jarrell, Workin' Past Midnight, Peach Ice Cream Bluegrass, Grateful Dads and Tomorrow's Problem. Two stages will be set up in the (closed off) street with some acts appearing on side stages that are indoors. More info and tickets are here

Auburn Rodeo - March 28, 2026 - Auburn, AL

Ride 'em cowboy! And then listen up for the great musical entertainment from Treaty Oak Revival, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, The Bends and Hayden Blount. The fun happens at expansive Sistrunk Farms. Better not horse around; General Admission and VIP tickets for this rockin' rodeo are available here