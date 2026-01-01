There's always a good time in store when you visit the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Whether you choose to enjoy some serenity and lounge on the beach or at a spa or get your adrenaline flowing with a jeep ride in the mountains, a scuba adventure or a Sky Safari (zip-lining), gorgeous St. Kitts can accommodate you. Among all the exciting things you can do on the island there's a chance to become a Kittitian Rummaster by spending a day on the St. Kitts Rum Tour where you'll learn all about how rum is made and the culture surrounding it (and yes, of course you'll drink some!) And all of this fun can be scheduled around your visit to St. Kitts for this year's edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival.
The St. Kitts Music Festival will take place June 25-27, 2026 at Warner Park Stadium in the heart of Basseterre, the island's capital. The three day event will present more than 20 acts performing reggae, soca, dancehall, soul and other types of lively music and include stars like British reggae masters Steel Pulse, American R&B singer Kehlani, Jamaican dancehall singer Movado, Trinidadian soca king Machel Montano and hailing from Barbados, soca hit makers Krosfyah. Here's the lineup for each day.
Thursday June 25, 2026
Machel Montano
V'ghn
Shelly & Signal Band
Krosfyah
Voice
Brandon
Nu Vybes Voice International
Rucas H.E
Friday June 26, 2026
Movado
Aidonia
Kranium
Steel Pulse
D'Yani
Shaneil Muir
Luciano
Valiant
Masicka
Rodney Tattat
Saturday June 27, 2026
Kehlani
Fantasia
Zu
Gharlic & The Upper Level Band
Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser and The Black Soil Band
Beres Hammond
For more information on the St. Kitts Music Festival and to buy tickets go here.
Explore all the other fun that awaits in St. Kitts and plan your visit here.
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