

St. Kitts Music Festival

St. Kitts Music Festival - June 25-27, 2026 - Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre, St. Kitts

There's always a good time in store when you visit the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. Whether you choose to enjoy some serenity and lounge on the beach or at a spa or get your adrenaline flowing with a jeep ride in the mountains, a scuba adventure or a Sky Safari (zip-lining), gorgeous St. Kitts can accommodate you. Among all the exciting things you can do on the island there's a chance to become a Kittitian Rummaster by spending a day on the St. Kitts Rum Tour where you'll learn all about how rum is made and the culture surrounding it (and yes, of course you'll drink some!) And all of this fun can be scheduled around your visit to St. Kitts for this year's edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival.

The St. Kitts Music Festival will take place June 25-27, 2026 at Warner Park Stadium in the heart of Basseterre, the island's capital. The three day event will present more than 20 acts performing reggae, soca, dancehall, soul and other types of lively music and include stars like British reggae masters Steel Pulse, American R&B singer Kehlani, Jamaican dancehall singer Movado, Trinidadian soca king Machel Montano and hailing from Barbados, soca hit makers Krosfyah. Here's the lineup for each day.

Thursday June 25, 2026

Machel Montano

V'ghn

Shelly & Signal Band

Krosfyah

Voice

Brandon

Nu Vybes Voice International

Rucas H.E

Friday June 26, 2026

Movado

Aidonia

Kranium

Steel Pulse

D'Yani

Shaneil Muir

Luciano

Valiant

Masicka

Rodney Tattat

Saturday June 27, 2026

Kehlani

Fantasia

Zu

Gharlic & The Upper Level Band

Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser and The Black Soil Band

Beres Hammond

For more information on the St. Kitts Music Festival and to buy tickets go here.

Explore all the other fun that awaits in St. Kitts and plan your visit here.