

Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)

Filmed in 1986 during Stevie Nicks' tour behind heralbum, this film presents her show at the vaunted Red Rocks Amphitheater, just outside of Denver, remastered in high-definition digital video for the first time ever. Originally taped for an HBO special, the film is for that reason approximately an hour long. The show begins with "Outside the Rain," a cut from Stevie's debut album; the song includes the line "The heart skips a beat" and no doubt a lot of fans were feeling palpitations as their idol took the stage. From there Nicks covered her own song "Dreams" from the smash hit Fleetwood Mac album"Talk to Me" from thealbum, complete with a soaring saxophone solo from Robert Martin, and a fiery take on Tom Petty's "I Need to Know." "No Spoken Word," another cut from, precedes an emotional segment of the show when Nicks sings "Beauty and the Beast" from heralbum; the song was inspired by Stevie's Fleetwood Mac bandmate and lover Mick Fleetwood, who is on stage for the song and playing a hand drum. Clips are projected showing still photos of Nicks and Fleetwood in loving embraces during the song. The tender moment is followed up by a rocking take on "Stand Back" and then the gentle "Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You?" In another touching moment Nicks is handed a white dove before the set closer "Edge of Seventeen;" Stevie is clearly surprised and a bit choked up by the gesture, eventually a little amused when she tries to get the bird to fly away but it stays put. Peter Frampton plays additional guitar on "Edge of Seventeen," joining a crack band with Waddy Wachtel on guitar, Jai Winding on keyboards, Jennifer Condos on bass, Rick Marotta on drums, Bobbye Hall on percussion, three back-up singers and the aforementioned Martin on keys, horns and vocals. Probably due to the time constraints of the film, no band or special guest introductions are made. The film has a sort of gauzy look to it that reflects the way music videos were made 40-years ago and is an excellent snapshot of Nicks' career at that point.

Rating: