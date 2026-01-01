Super Sips for the Big Game

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Whether you're hosting a party for the Super Bowl or just watching it with a few friends it is of course of paramount concern to have plenty of drinks on hand. We have some suggestions to keep all concerned from getting thirsty, including drinks with and without alcohol. And yes these beverages will taste just as good on non-game days too.

Seagram's Escapes Premium Malt Beverages



Here's an alternative for those who would like an adult beverage that is not beer or wine. Seagram's Escapes are premium malt beverages that come in delicious fruit flavors like Peach Bellini, Black Cherry Fizz, Blueberry Acai Lemonade and the wonderfully-named Jamaican Me Crazy which is a blend of lemon, strawberry, watermelon and guava flavors. Every flavoring in Seagram's Escapes is completely natural and that results in a very refreshing taste. Other available flavors include Pineapple Starfruit, the yummy Strawberry Daiquiri, Jamaican Me Sunny, Jamaican Me Glow, Berry Mimosa and Calypso Colada. These drinks have an alcohol content of 3.2% so drinkers can enjoy a few without getting too buzzed. Available in 12 ounce cans and 11.2 ounce bottles that can be purchased individually, in four packs and in 12 packs that offer a variety of flavors so you can taste them all. Find more information including a guide to where you can find Seagram's Escapes Premium Malt Beverages at a retailer near you here.

Fresh Roasted Coffee



Yes, that's the name of the company. And you'll never have a problem remembering it whenever you want a cup of fresh roasted coffee! Like getting your morning started on Super Bowl Sunday or as you get busy preparing for the game, or maybe for you and yours afterwards to counter any alcohol intake. Every day is perfect for Fresh Roasted Coffee that comes in intriguing flavors like Montezuma Sunrise, a medium roast and mild-bodied blend with notes of lemon wedge and pecan, and the Drago Artisan Blend, a medium roast, bold-bodied blend with hints of butter rum and lemon zest. Fresh Roasted Coffee also has FRC Organic Donut Shop Artisan Blend, a medium roast and mild-bodied variety with notes of orange and milk chocolate. Other artisan blends available from Fresh Roasted Coffee include Organic Black Knight (regular and decaf), Italian Roast Espresso, Organic White Night, French Roast, Tiger Nebula, Coffiend, Fog Kicker, Breakfast Blend, Octane Italian Roast and Classic Medium, Signature Dark and Anniversary Roast. And if you dare (!) there's Blackbeard's Revenge, a bold blend with the nutty flavor of roasted almonds and notes of dark chocolate. These can all be had as whole bean or fine, coarse or drip grind in bags ranging in size from 12 ounces to two or five pounds. Want to just try a few out? There are small sample size tastes available too. If you prefer to make coffee a cup at a time using pods, Fresh Roasted Coffee has you covered. Packaged in K-Cup compatible pods, varieties available include Breakfast Blend, Apple Crumb Cake (um, yes please!) Colombian, Jamaican, African and Kona Hawaiian blends, Blueberry Crisp, Coconut, Butter Rum and a Sweet Breakfast Treats assortment that includes Glazed Donut, French Toast, Maple Creme and Hazelnut Sticky Bun. There's no reason to ever drink a plain old cup of Joe when Fresh Roasted Coffee can rock your world. And clearly you'll score a touchdown with your guests when you serve these amazing coffees on game day. Order yours here.

Matcha from Matcha.com



Anytime is a good time to indulge a little with some matcha but you or your guests at your Super Bowl party may especially be in need of a cup or bowl of matcha if their team didn't win or if they've otherwise had a harried day. Wellness is just a sip away with the Organic Premium Japanese Matcha from Matcha.com. Normally served in a small bowl made especially for tea drinking, matcha is powdered green tea made from the whole leaf that has positive effects on mood, energy and general health (Dr. Andrew Weil is a big fan of matcha from Matcha.com). The matcha from Matcha.com is harvested in the fields of Uji City, near Kyoto, Japan, and is considered among the highest quality matcha in the whole of the country. So whether you drink this matcha the way Samurai warriors did before they entered battle or in a more sedate situation, you'll enjoy not only the flavor but all of its health benefits. And the Samurai didn't have this: matcha that comes in easy-open, one-serving stick packets; just open the pack and prepare the tea powder however you'd like: as a hot beverage or shaken or blended into the drink of your choice. Recommended for first-timers is the Matcha.com Ceremonial Grade Sampler which has 20 of the stick packs (.05 ounces each) in six of the company's most popular varieties. Those varieties are Daily Ritual, described as subtle, succulent and sharp; Ceremonial Grade (silky, sweet and umami); Organic Superior (fresh, floral and lavish); First Harvest (light, lively, zesty); Master's Blend (divine, delicate, umami) and Tenchi Organic with a sensory description of crisp, creamy and earthy. This sampler will allow you to find out which of the Matcha.com offerings that you like the best, and by the way Dr. Weil picked all of these out. Matcha from Matcha.com is also available in jars that hold 30 or 80 servings. Order yours and find your bliss here.

