The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Eventually a smashing success, the debut album from The Cranberries didn't get much traction upon its initial release in 1993. But then discerning ears picked up on the super catchy orchestrated pop of "Linger" and the album was on its way to hitting the #1 spot on the British and Irish charts, moving from sleeper to an album that sold over six million copies worldwide. It was the beginning of fan's love affair with the voice of singer Dolores O'Riordan, whose breathy vocals and often quirky phrasing stood as hallmarks of the band until its demise in 2018 after O'Riordan's death. O'Riordan was also the band's primary songwriter and her skills are on full display here, not only on hits "Linger" and "Dreams" but also on other gems like "I Still Do," the haunting look at a disintegrating love relationship, and the equally dire situation spelled out in "Pretty" where Dolores portrays a woman who adamantly proclaims to a lover, "But you won't change me." Tenuous relationships are a bit of a theme on the album and the woman portrayed in "Not Sorry" is very definitely not sorry for speaking her mind as things fall apart. There are actually seven different versions of the album available in various configuration; for the 2CD package that we review here two are included: a remastered version of the original album as well as a new 2026 stereo mix, previously unreleased, from Stephen Street, the album's original producer. Also included are six previously released but hard to find cuts including "How" (Radical Mix) and a great take on "Pretty" from the "Pret a Porter" film. Rounding out the bonus material is a remix of "Linger" from Iain Cook of CHVRCHES. Fans will have to purchase the vinyl edition or a digital copy of the album to get two more collectible cuts, Spanish versions of "Linger" and "Dreams" featuring Bratty and Anasof respectively. Another perk for listeners is the inclusion of track-by-track commentary from surviving band members. Fans who have long been in love with this album will find that the 33rd anniversary package offers even more charm.

Rating: