The Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa: A Muscle Shoals Haven for Music Fans

Muscle Shoals has recently received some attention from the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville with the opening of the Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising exhibit. The exhibit, which will be open through March of 2028, is packed with memorabilia including instruments played by the stars and stage clothing that they wore. It's a microcosm of what can be seen and experienced in Muscle Shoals itself and it has stimulated an even greater demand for travel to The Shoals. The Muscle Shoals experience really requires more than one day to fully explore so fans will need a place to stay and the Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa is the perfect place.
The first thing you notice when you walk into the Renaissance lobby is a giant, low to the floor fountain that has a very unique appearance. It's a giant circle, resembling a record, that features the names of famous performers who've recorded in Muscle Shoals and the names of their songs. Of course, as large as the fountain's base is it can only accommodate a relatively small sampling of this information. Adjacent to the lobby is a juke box, an attention grabber with neon lighting, and yes it is filled with the sounds of the Shoals.
And there's lots of Shoals memorabilia lining the walls, including a large (and expanding!) tribute to the Rolling Stones who cut their big hits "Brown Sugar" and "Wild Horses" in the Shoals. These items are displayed in a passageway that leads to the resort's fabulous 360 Grille, the only revolving restaurant in the state of Alabama that sits more than 200 feet up atop the Renaissance Tower. The 360 Grille offers stellar views of the area as it slowly rotates (sure, go ahead and think of it as a revolving record!) and the relaxing vistas enhance a fine dining experience whether you're having a filet mignon or tomahawk steak, braised short ribs, saltimbocca or French seared salmon.
After dinner there are nightcaps and live music on tap at Swampers, right off the hotel lobby. And yes Swampers is named in honor of the famous musicians who were known by the same name and who played during countless important Shoals recording sessions.
All of the above amenities are right out on display but there are secrets to discover that will delight music fans. You might not notice it at first but the decor in each room features things like bedside tables that are made to resemble amplifiers with drawer pulls that recreate an amp's volume knob, and it goes up to 11! Light switches in the rooms resemble the toggle switches found on guitars, and each room also has a small montage on the wall (different in each room) that honors one of the Muscle Shoals performers. And when you're back in the lobby, whether you need to visit the rest room or not, go have a look. The sinks in the lavatories are shaped like guitars!
Muscle Shoals is a very fun place to visit and you'll come away knowing a lot more about music history than you did when you arrived. Book rooms at the Renaissance Shoals Resort & Spa here.
More information on Florence and the entire Muscle Shoals area for visitors is here.
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