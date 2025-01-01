The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

by Kevin Wierzbicki

After their critically well-received 2023 releaseit should come as no surprise that the just-released Rolling Stones albumis equally as good. Perhaps better. The effort is the 25th studio album from the beloved English band, who let's face it are now into full-blown geezerdom. But the Stones offer a perfect example of the wisdom of the old saw that "age is just a number." The album begins with "Rough and Twisted," a riff-heavy blues rocker that would make Muddy grin from ear to ear and that is not too far off from what Jack White has recently made a living off of. The song gives singer Mick Jagger a chance to blow the blues harp, and all those guitar riffs come not only from Keith Richards and Ron Wood but also from album producer Andrew Watt, who plays on many cuts here. The album's de facto title cut, "Rough and Twisted" is a real stomper that revs up listeners for the excitement yet to come. An amazing thing about the Rolling Stones is how, after six decades of rocking, that they manage that "Stones sound" without cannibalizing their own material, surely not an easy thing to do. Fans though will hear some familiar guitar riffing in "In the Stars;" it's a dead giveaway as to who you're listening to that kicks in right before Jagger's instantly-recognizable voice. The very catchy song, with guest Benmont Tench on organ, is clearly built for repeat radio airplay. There are plenty of other famous guest players here too, including Steve Winwood who is all over the record on various keyboards, including on "Jealous Lover" where Jagger sings in falsetto for some of the song that would have fit nicely on thealbum. Bass player Darryl Jones and drummer Steve Jordan hold down a funky low end on "Mr. Charm" a cut with a great vocal hook that is impossible not to sing along too (and oh yeah, dance along to too.) "Divine Intervention" rocks with a hopped up Chuck Berry vibe and the Cure's Robert Smith is part of the guitar army on this one. "Ringing Hollow" recalls the band's infatuation with country music and with Jagger doing his best drawl would have fit nicely on the much-reveredThe guys are back to rocking on "Never Wanna Lose You" where Smith appears again playing synth and singing background vocals, and Bruno Mars guests with a turn on cowbell. There's a bit of a curiosity on the driving rocker "Hit Me in the Head;" much of that drive comes from the drums, which are played here by the late Stones skins man, Charlie Watts. It was the last session that Watts, who died in 2021, did for the band. The first of two covers onis a very nice reading on Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good" where Winwood's organ playing and Jagger's harmonica create an eerie aura. Keef gets his turn on lead vocals on the understated tale of a broken relationship that plays out on "Some of Us" while on "Covered in You" Jagger sings about being smothered in affection, but guess what, he likes it. Sir Paul McCartney appears on the song, playing bass only and not singing. Everything here is drenched in memorable hooks, including "Side Effects" and "Back in Your Life," a heartfelt plea to rekindle a relationship. The album ends with another cover, a take on Chuck Berry's somewhat obscure "Beautiful Delilah." Rather than play the song in a Berry style, the Stones turn it into a front porch blues where Jagger and Richards play acoustics. Some have been fond of calling the Rolling Stones the "Greatest Rock 'n' Roll Band in the World" for a long time now; after hearingyou would be hard pressed to argue with that notion.

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