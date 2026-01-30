Theresa Caputo In Arizona

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Theresa Caputo, the beloved medium known for her television programs "Long Island Medium" and "Raising Spirits" came to Arizona and demonstrated her talents before a packed house at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Resort about 35 miles outside of Phoenix.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience - January 30, 2026 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Resort Maricopa, AZ

It was an evening where emotions ran high as famed medium Theresa Caputo presented her Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience show in the Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino Resort in the Phoenix-adjacent city of Maricopa and where the show was completely sold out. Caputo gave readings to about a dozen persons after the show opening where a video montage showed memorable scenes from her "Long Island Medium" and "Raising Spirits" TV shows and the National Anthem was played. Cutting a striking figure with her blonde hair piled high and wearing a sparkly red mini dress, Caputo came on stage to explain how her mediumship works, reveal some of the cues she gets from spirits to indicated the various ways in which they passed and to make it clear that any credit for the making of connections with loved ones who have passed goes to the spirits, not her. While her vivacious personality is what makes her show so entertaining, the information from spirit to the living is the real "star" of the proceedings. As she said numerous times during her show when those getting readings thanked her, "Don't thank me, thank them!" The bottom line with the readings is that it is all about healing, with messages from spirit intended to alleviate grief and accentuate love.

One of the things that Caputo told the audience during her introduction was that she has been experiencing communication with the spirit world since she was 4-years-old, of course not understanding at that early age that it was something that not everyone experienced. She also said that for many years she struggled to reconcile her mediumship with her faith, something that she is now comfortable with.

Caputo, now off the stage and into the audience near the front of the stage, gave readings to people who had lost their loved ones in a wide variety of ways. The first reading was to a woman who had lost her mother and there was a bit of mirth involved as Caputo was amused by the fact that the mother in spirit spoke to her like a best friend, repeating several times "Can you believe I died!?" Audience members are generally not skeptical of Caputo's ability; there is really no way she could know what she knows unless spirit passes it on to her, like when she asked a woman about why her late son thanked her for something she did in his honor, which turned out to be getting a special tattoo. The son ended his communication to his mom with "Heaven is for real!" There are however times when some who get readings are a little afraid of what they might hear, like in the case of a man who admitted he didn't really want to come. Stony-faced at first, the fellow was beaming from ear-to-ear by the time the reading was over as his late son revealed that he is okay.

Tears, both of joy and from a sense of loss, are of course natural and expected. They flowed freely when Theresa gave readings to those who had lost loved ones in startling ways; a murder victim, a drug overdose, a suicide, a car wreck fatality and the death of a very young little girl. While generally implied, Caputo often relayed the fact that the decedents did not suffer as they passed. One reading crossed into a bit of spookiness as a spirit revealed that the "shadows" that his loved one was seeing in their home was in fact him making a visit. There is no doubt that Caputo's readings on this evening, delivered with much warmth, passed on love and a chance to heal for many, including audience members who did not get a reading but who are in a similar circumstance. With three large video screens in place each audience member could clearly see Caputo and the folks that she was reading. After thanking the audience, the staff at the venue and her crew Caputo gave a few final words of farewell and left the stage. She has performances scheduled through May and tickets can be purchased here.