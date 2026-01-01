

Totally Tubular Festival Set to Launch in Phoenix

Totally Tubular Festival 80s New Wave Tour - July 17, 2026 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

She blinded me with ... concert tickets? The Totally Tubular Festival celebrating New Wave music from the 1980s will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona and be headlined by Thomas Dolby, he of "She Blinded Me With Science" fame. Dolby will be backed by his band The Lost Toy People, the outfit he's been working with since his heyday in the 1980s. Besides his big 1982 hit "She Blinded Me With Science" fans can expect to hear 1984's frenetic "Hyperactive!" and other cuts from Dolby's lengthy career.

Joining Dolby for the New Wave spectacular will be Liverpool band Flock of Seagulls, who many fans will remember not only for their MTV hits "I Ran (So Far Away)," "Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)," and "Space Age Love Song" but also for lead singer Mike Score's very unique, attention-getting hairdo. Score's hair is long gone but the songs still resonate today. Also on the bill are The Motels, fronted by Martha Davis, who had hits with "Suddenly Last Summer" and "Only the Lonely." The Motels last released new music in 2018, an album called The Last Few Beautiful Days. The Producers are also on the bill; known for their bouncy hit "What's He Got?," the Totally Tubular Festival shows will mark the band's first coast-to-coast tour in 25-years and also feature the original lineup. Rounding out the bill will be Animotion ("Obsession"), The Escape Club ("Wild Wild West") and Tommy Tutone where the inimitable singer Tommy Heath will lead a singalong to the band's massive hit "867-5309/Jenny."

The Celebrity Theatre is a relatively intimate venue and one of the most-beloved concert halls in Phoenix and all fans will have a great view of their heroes from the 1980s. Tickets are now on sale here.

The Totally Tubular Festival will be on the road through mid-August and additional tour dates can be found here.