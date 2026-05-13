Triumph Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour

by Rob Grabowski

Allstate Arena - Chicago, Illinois - May 13, 2026

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Triumph returned to Chicago with their "Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded" tour, launching the U.S. leg of the band's long-awaited reunion run and 50th anniversary. Joined by fellow Canadian rock veterans April Wine, the night became a celebration of classic rock nostalgia, musicianship, and arena-sized energy.

April Wine fired through a high-energy 10-song set that quickly ignited the nearly sold-out crowd. Featuring Marc Parent on lead vocals, Richard Lanthier on bass, and Roy Nichols on drums, the band rallied behind longtime guitarist Brian Greenway to bring their classic songs roaring back to life. The band's set brought out some of their most famous songs, "Just Between You and Me," "Sign of the Gypsy Queen," and their version of Elton John's "You Could've Been a Lady." When the opening notes of their hit "Roller" rang out, the crowd jumped to their feet. This was definitely the way to finish a set and leave the audience wanting more Canadian prog-rock.

As the house lights went down and the stage lights came on, original Triumph band members, Rick Emmett (guitar/lead vocals) and Gil Moore (drums/lead vocals) took the stage. Joining the band's 50th anniversary tour are Phil X on guitar, currently of Bon Jovi, Brent Fritz on drums and keyboard, from Slash's band, and Todd Kerns on bass, from Slash's band, filling in for Mike Levine. Unlike some legacy bands still taking their show on the road with little to no original members, Triumph is going out every night as the band you knew from the 70's and 80's.

The band delivered a powerful performance packed with soaring vocals, blazing guitar work, and the progressive hard rock sound that made them arena legends in the late '70s and '80s. The stage production matched the energy of the music, featuring lasers, a video screen displaying videos from the band's early years, and pyrotechnics. Every guitar and drum solo was met with a thunderous roar from the crowd. Fans were on their feet for the two hour set, singing every word, and connecting with the band. Rik Emmett's guitar work remained sharp and dynamic, while Gil Moore's vocals and drumming drove the show with relentless energy. Phil X brought a modern edge and infectious enthusiasm that blended seamlessly with the band's classic sound.

What made the night memorable was how energized the band appeared after a long absence from Chicago stages. One of the memorable moments came when Emmett reflected on the band's last appearance at the venue back when it was still known as the Rosemont Horizon, to which the crowd erupted in cheers.

The 15-song performance highlighted all of Triumph's hits, "Hold On," "Lay It On The Line," "Magic Power," and "Fight the Good Fight". To break up the set, the band played a cover of Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way," which included drum and bass solos and a request from Phil X and Gil Moore to show some love for Mike Levine. The energy was palpable, the crowd was rocking out, and the night was a fond memory of the great music from our neighbors to the north.

After 30 years away, the band's return to Chicago was nothing less than triumphant.