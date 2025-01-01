

Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Tulsa, Oklahoma has long been a place that music fans love. The city is home to lots of places for music fans to learn and have fun, like the Bob Dylan Center that honors the fabled artist's life and work, and the Woody Guthrie Center that similarly honors the great folk singer and social activist as well as that of Guthrie kindred spirit Phil Ochs. Fans can tour the famed Leon Russell-associated Church Studio and see its archive of over 5,000 artifacts, documents, recordings and other memorabilia relating to Russell's work as well as Shelter Records and the Church Studio. Then there's the much-revered Cain's Ballroom, a historic concert venue where the Sex Pistols once played and where shows by the likes of Hatebreed, Cody Canada & the Departed, Asleep at the Wheel and Ray Wylie Hubbard are on tap for the summer of 2026. And now there's a very cool new attraction in Tulsa for music lovers; Oklahoma's first "musical road."

Tulsa is known as the Capital of Route 66, the famed American "Mother Road" that has reached its 100th anniversary in 2026. Tulsa's musical road has been installed as part of the Route 66 centennial celebration and it is really something to behold. It can be found on the Southwest Boulevard Bridge where a series of grooves and "rumble sticks" produce music as a vehicle drives over them, in this case the song is Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land." In order to properly hear a snippet of the song, vehicles must traverse the musical road at 35 mph, then the music will be audible both inside and outside of the vehicle. "This Land is Your Land" was chosen not only because it is much-beloved and distinctly American but also because songwriter Guthrie is a native of Oklahoma. It's a perfect song to sing along to and get in the mood for visits to Tulsa's other music-related attractions.

For more information about Tulsa's music scene and all the other fun things there are to do in the city go here.

