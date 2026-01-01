U2 - Days of Ash

by Kevin Wierzbicki

U2 has made a lot of politically-charged music over the decades and this new EP, released without any advance notice, finds Bono expressing his displeasure with the state of the world, especially what's going on in the United States. The effort opens with "American Obituary," and while it has barbed, somewhat militant lyrics, at its heart is hope as Bono repeatedly sings "I love you more than hate loves war." Typically catchy, the song features guitar riffs from The Edge that are angry, if a guitar can be angry, and is crafted for mass radio play so that the message gets heard. "The Tears of Things" is at the opposite end of the musical spectrum, subdued and set to acoustic guitar and citing the horrifying number of deaths in World War II, and specifically calling out Mussolini. The message here is that, when it comes to war and hate, nothing has changed for generations. The self-explanatory "Song of the Future" is full of memorable hooks and likely will add to U2's lengthy list of radio hits. "Wildpeace" begins at the moment "Song of the Future" ends; it is a spoken word piece where Nigerian journalist Adeola recites the poem written by Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai that's set to an appropriately quiet and peaceful music bed.ends with "One Life at a Time," another cut with hope embedded in the despair, and "Yours Eternally" where Ed Sheeran and TarasTopolia guest. This impressive six-song effort clocks in at a little over 20-minutes.

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