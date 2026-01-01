

Ultravox, Atomik Train, Soen and Mercyland

We spin recent releases from Ultravox, Atomik Train, Soen and Mercyland.

Ultravox - The Collection (2025 Remaster)

Of all the synth-oriented bands to come out of the UK in the 1980s, Ultravox was perhaps the most sublime of them all. Their catchy pop/rock was never pretentious and never had a hint of bombast. Fans will love this 2025 remaster of their compilation, basically a "greatest hits" or "essential listening" set. Notable for collectors is the fact that all but five of the 19 songs presented here are versions that were edited for radio airplay or for singles, so fans can now own these harder-to-find versions and have them all in one place. Presented in its original album version is "Reap the Wild Wind," one of the two songs the band is most known for in the US. The other big hit in the States and the world over, the aching "Vienna," is found here in its single version. Other favorites include the spiritual pop rock of the George Martin-produced "Hymn," a single version of the mystical "The Voice" that's produced by German studio wizard Conny Plank and the Devo-like "All Stood Still." Also included are two previously-unreleased radio edits also produced by Plank, "Same Old Story" and the understated "All Fall Down," the full original versions of which both appeared on the 1986 release U-Vox. While everything else is from the 1980s, two more previously unreleased cuts come from more modern times: a radio edit of the title cut from 2012's Brilliant and a radio edit of "Flow," also from Brilliant.

Atomik Train - (Self-titled)

This great rock 'n' roll platter begins with "Supersonic Speedway," a cut that boogies down the road in a fashion that would make Lemmy proud. Quebec's Atomik Train is a very tight foursome consisting of singer and guitarist Francois Babin, guitarist Junior Burcier, drummer Alexandre Guilbault and bass man Yves Maltais. They rock like KISS on "Destination," tune into a prog rock sound on the sonic adventure that is "Back on Earth" and do a fine job covering "Lunatic Fringe," the song that was a hit for their fellow Canadians Red Rider. "Long Way Down" shows that Atomik Train knows how to rock the blues while "Animal Fire" conjures the same hypnotic grooves that Robin Trower is so famous for. "I'm a Winner I'm a Loser" is perfectly crafted for Hard Rock Radio and many listeners will not only dig the music but relate to the words Babin sings. The album ends with "Deal With It" which in places nods to the mighty Van Halen. Also available in a separate release is Junior, a solo set of instrumental piano music from Burcier. It is about as far from the Atomik Train sound as you can get and demonstrates the deep musicality and versatility that Burcier possesses.

Soen - Reliance

Soen is a hard rocking Swedish five-piece with progressive metal leanings; that means you find the hallmarks of metal throughout, like heavy bass lines and aggressive drums, but there's plenty of melody to be heard as well. The guys, led by singer Joel Ekelof, strike the perfect balance between the light and the heavy on cuts like "Mercenary" where guitarist Cody Lee Ford reels off impressive solos while Ekelof hits an emotional tone with his soaring vocals, not surprising since the lyrics reflect the divisive times in which we live. "Discordia" is also about inner conflict, but of a more personal nature as Ekelof mourns a failed relationship. Clicking drums and a tough rhythm highlight "Axis," "Unbound" offers a great singalong within the thunder while another song about a love gone bad, "Indifferent," checks in as the album's quiet number that includes a sweet piano melody from Lars Enok Ahlund. And there is hope among the despair in album closer, "Vellichor," another cut where Soen shows their talent with understatement. Rounding out the band are bass man Stefan Stenberg and drummer Martin Lopez who founded the band after he left Opeth.

Mercyland - (Self-titled)

The name David Barbe is familiar to many as the producer of most of the albums by the Drive-By Truckers as well as having been a member of Sugar. But before that he was the driving force behind Mercyland, an Athens, Georgia based post-punk trio for which he sang and played the bass. That was in the mid-to-late 1980s (and in to 1991) and the material here, never before widely released, comes from 1985-1987. Opening cut "Amerigod" takes cues from the Sex Pistols with flailing guitar and drums and vocals sung with a bit of sneer. The great British punk bands of the era are a big influence on Mercyland here; "Black on Black on Black" nods to the Clash as do "Ciderhead," and "Radio Thieves," with the latter perfectly tapping into the sound that got the Clash all over the radio. No doubt the song also had the entire audience dancing when played live. You might expect "Vomit Clown" to be gross but actually, although the lyrics briefly mention throwing up on the side of the road, is a speedy rocker that's a great driving song or cut to get the house party started. "Imperial Vision" is one of the most manic and punk-iest cuts on the album and has a bit of a Social Distortion vibe about it. The album ends with the very brief "Nightfall;" the song is so short that it'll catch listeners by surprise with its cold ending the first time they hear it. Besides Barbe Mercyland here featured drummer Harry Joiner and guitarist Mark Craig.