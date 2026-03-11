

Upcoming Arizona Shows Include Ringo, Theresa Caputo and Blue Oyster Cult

This edition of our spotlight on the Arizona entertainment scene looks at shows that are happening throughout the state, mostly beyond the Phoenix city limits.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience - Jan. 30, 2026 - Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, Maricopa

She has big hair, a big heart and a big connection to the spirit world; she's Theresa Caputo, the TV personality known as the Long Island Medium. Theresa has a unique ability to communicate with those who've passed on and millions of fans have seen her on the television shows "Long Island Medium" and "Raising Spirits." She also has a podcast, has written five books and appeared on "Live with Kelly and Mark," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and other programs. Now fans in Arizona have a chance to experience Caputo live and in person when she comes to Maricopa where she'll (guided by spirit) select some audience members for a reading during which she'll relay stories, many of which will be amusing, and intimate details from relatives and friends who've passed on. As Caputo says, "The Experience isn't about believing in mediums; it's about seeing something life-changing." A large video screen will insure that every audience member will be able to see Caputo as she does the readings. Tickets can be purchased at the casino box office or here

The Brain Worms - Jan. 24, 2026 - Queen B Vinyl Cafe, Cottonwood

Cottonwood is known for its mellow vibe but there'll be a different atmosphere when The Brain Worms roll down the hill from their lair in Jerome to play this late January show. The band includes guitarist He Who Cannot Be Named, the string bender known for his work (behind a mask!) with the vaunted punk band The Dwarves. Opening this all-ages show will be Cottonwood's own alt rock/synth pop trio Matteo Amaretto. Oh by the way, Queen B Vinyl Cafe is owned by Jennifer Keenan and her husband Maynard James Keenan, famed not only for his work with Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle but also for his skills as a winemaker. Will Maynard be in the crowd for this show? Buy your tickets here

Don Broco - Jan. 29, 2026 - Nile Theatre, Mesa

They're still working on their debut album (for Fearless Records) and fans might get a preview of new songs when this band from the UK, known for their electrifying live shows, takes the stage at the Nile Theatre in Mesa. For sure they'll play all of the singles that've been making fans go gaga at sell-out shows around the world including "Hype Man," "Disappear," "Cellophane" and "Euphoria." Whether you think of their music as alternative rock with post hardcore leanings or simply as assertive pop music you'll likely be charmed by lead singer Rob Damiani and feel the urge to dance as the band rocks out. Tickets are going fast so grab yours now here

Blue Oyster Cult - Feb. 6, 2026 - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, Chandler

Don't fear the reaper; the only thing you need to fear is missing out on what will surely be one of the most rocking shows of the early year as these veterans come to Chandler. The band plays their hits like "Burnin' for You," "Cities on Flame With Rock and Roll," "Godzilla" and of course "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" along with album favorites and deep cuts like "ME 262," "Hot Rails to Hell," "Career of Evil" and "This Ain't the Summer of Love." Still helmed by guitarists and singers Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom, Blue Oyster Cult will present an evening of hard rock with an ominous overtone that is always thrilling. Tickets are available here

Gem & Jam Festival - Feb. 6 - 8, 2026 - Pima County Fairgrounds, Tucson

This much loved festival took the year off in 2025 but they're back with a tremendous three day event featuring around 80 performers. That's way too many to mention all of them here but this should whet your whistle: Tycho, Troyboi, G Jones B2B Eprom, Clozee, Devault, Sunsquabi, Mr. Bill, Flamingosis, Cool Customer, Desert Dwellers, Boombassador (that's Boombox and the Polish Ambassador), Saxsquatch, Nala, The Widdler, WonkyWilla and the list goes on and on. The Gem & Jam Festival coincides with the time of year when gem and mineral dealers come from all over the world to sell their wares in Tucson; guess where they party afterwards? Get your tickets here

Good Terms - March 11, 2026 - Last Exit Live, Phoenix

The band's name is Good Terms and it'll be good times when this five piece hits the stage at the intimate Last Exit Live in Phoenix. The band will just about have wrapped up their current tour when they arrive in the desert; only three shows, all in California, will remain after this gig. So fans should get out and hear Good Terms showcase music from their latest album,. We can assure you that these pop rockers led by singer Brian McShea will not be burned out as they perform favorites from their repertoire including new songs "Progress" and "All In." You might want to take a few extra dollars to spend at the merch table where you might be able to scoreon super cool splatter colored vinyl. Tickets are on sale here

Gipsy Kings - March 22, 2026 - Rialto Theatre, Tucson

Paul McCartney and the late personalities Brigitte Bardot, Princess Diana and George Michael are/were avowed fans of Gipsy Kings as are millions of ordinary folks around the globe. Big in both the Latin and mainstream music worlds, Gipsy Kings have charmed fans with songs like "Bamboleo" "Djobi Djoba" and "Volare" along with their brand new single "Senorita." Led by founding member and guitarist extraordinaire Tonino Baliardo, the band plays a thrilling amalgam of salsa, flamenco, rumba and pop and they may even preview a few songs from their upcoming (May 15) new albumVery likely to sell out so grab tickets now here





Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band - May 31, 2026 - Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley

The much-loved former Beatle brings his show to the heart of Arizona with this show in Prescott Valley. Fans can expect to hear cuts like "Photograph," "You're Sixteen," "Back Off Boogaloo," "It Don't Come Easy" and great singalongs from his Beatles days like "Yellow Submarine." Ringo might even play something from his pre-Beatles days when he was with Rory Storm and the Hurricanes. The way these All Starr shows work is that Ringo will sing his hits and favorites and members of his band will perform songs associated with them. This time out the All Starr band includes Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men at Work, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson. Ringo also has Arizona shows scheduled for Tucson on June 3 and Tempe on June 12. Tickets for all of these peace, love and rock 'n' roll events are available here