

Vinyl Collectibles from Disney

We explore three new releases from the folks at Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records that are highly collectible including a very cool picture disc and a single from Shakira.

O'Dessa Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists - (LP on Violet Colored Vinyl)

Here's a nice collectible for fans of the "O'Dessa" movie. All 13 of the included songs are originals written by Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick who have previously teamed-up for the rap movie "Patti Cake$." Most songs are performed by the film's female lead, Sadie Sink, with additional songs sung by the male lead, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Side One has Sink shining on the big and somewhat ominous "Here Comes the Seventh Son," a bold number that leads into the bucolic pop of "Ramblin' Down the Road," the introspective "The Song (Love is All)" and Harrison Jr.'s first cut of the album, "Johnny Fame" where the music is alt rock with some exotic flavoring. The side ends with Sink performing "Under the Stars" and one of two songs here where Sadie and Kelvin sing together, "Feelin' Free." Side Two begins with "Cursed Six Strings" performed by Sink and Bree Elrod with a great (but brief) counterpoint vocal from Americana artist Pokey LaFarge. "Ramblin' Blues," a very brief acoustic number sung by Sink follows as does "Onederworld," a bit of flashy pop performed by Murray Bartlett and Emily Forsythe. "Yer the One" is another cut performed by Sink and Harrison Jr. The album is appended with three cuts that don't appear in the film; "Strangerland" and "Plazma Rose," both sung by Sink, and closer "O'Dessa's Theme (Here Comes the Seventh Son Reprise)" performed by Sink, Jasper and Binnick.

Lilo & Stitch - Cosmic Cutie - (Die Cut Stitch Shaped Picture Disc EP)

Collectors with kids will want to buy two of these cool picture discs; one to put away in the collection and one for the kids to have their way with. With great close-up graphics of Stitch on the EP's cover and inner sleeve, this 10" picture disc depicts a happy, dancing Stitch on the A Side and an outline of Stitch on the B Side. The EP plays at 33 RPM and has two songs on the A Side: "He Lei Papahi No Lilo a me Stitch" performed by Mark Keali'I Ho'omalu and the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus and "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" performed by Iam Tongi and the Children's Chorus. Both are vibrant cuts that'll have the kids dancing. Side B is a rocking cover of the Elvis Presley-associated "Burning Love" performed by Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm and featuring a buoyant horn section.

"Zoo" - Shakira - (7" single on Purple Vinyl with Glitter)

From the massive hit film "Zootopia 2," here's pop superstar Shakira singing the lively Ed Sheeran-penned "Zoo," delightfully singing about the "zoo-ooh-ooh" in a catchy manner that will have listeners of all ages singing along. Both sides of this single feature versions of "Zoo" with the A Side being the version most are familiar with while the B Side holds a version that is different here and there, notably more percussive. This 7" single has the small hole as an album would and plays at 33 RPM. And don't worry about the glitter, it is embedded in the purple vinyl, making the record as sparkling as Shakira's vocal.