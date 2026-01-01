We Kid You Not: You'll Love These Items for Children

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Our round-up of cool items for children and the adults who look after them includes plush toys, books and more, and we start with a safety device for the car.

BubbleBum TelePort Backless Booster Car Seat

Don't let the cute name of this device fool you; the Bubble Bum TelePort Backless Booster addresses a very serious shortcoming of many car booster seats. Users of car booster seats surely don't enjoy having to lug a rigid booster seat around, moving it from car to car or, when traveling by air with a youngster, having to check that clunker on an airplane. That problem is solved with the BubbleBum TelePort Backless Booster Car Seat, a booster seat that offers all the safety of the clunky models that installs quickly and easily in any backseat and that can be moved (yes, "teleported") just as easily. The folks at BubbleBum are innovators; you may know them from their very popular inflatable booster seats. The BubbleBum Teleport is different; it is not inflatable. Instead, it is the first hard-shell, everyday use backless (the car's regular seat back is used) car booster seat. And of course, BubbleBum products are very attuned to safety; it meets all of the most recent international safety standards. Part of that is the fact that the booster is higher than many other models and that helps keep younger kids safer for longer. Designed for kids that weight between 40 and 110 pounds and that are 43 to 59 inches tall, the BubbleBum Teleport is made to accommodate a wide range of young ones and they'll be comfortable with the padded seat. The BubbleBum TelePort comes with the additional safety feature of an "abdominal shield" that attaches to the car's safety belt, and the whole thing packs down to 40% of its size and looks quite handsome in its carrying bag that you can attach the included shoulder strap to for toting the (lightweight!) device around. Say goodbye to clunky car seats and order your BubbleBum TelePort Backless Booster Car Seat here.

TeeTurtle One Piece Reversible Plushies Walmart Exclusive Collection

Are we all just big kids at heart? You really don't have to explain yourself if you're an adult and a fan of TeeTurtle reversible plushies. The things are so doggone cute that your kids will love them and you'll be the envy of your friends when they see them on your desk or bookshelf. TeeTurtle has taken the toy market by storm with their adorable plushies with designs featuring beloved characters including Hello Kitty and Friends, Jim Henson's Labyrinth, Dungeons and Dragons and the especially popular Sonic the Hedgehog series. Now TeeTurtle has a new line that you can only get at Walmart that features characters from the One Piece franchise. Six in all (and your kid will want them all!) and each one reversible, the set includes Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Luffy and Chopper. And yes, Luffy is wearing his hat, Usopp has a little nose sticking out and Chopper has his reindeer antlers poking through his hat. And we just love to flick his antlers and he doesn't mind! You can tell we are completely enamored! You will be too. Find TeeTurtle One Piece Reversible Plushies exclusively at Walmart and Walmart online here.

ReadBright Magnetic Word Builder

The phrase seems to be used a lot but the Readbright Magnetic Word Builder, one of the newest innovations from the company, really does "make learning fun." I know I wish this was around when I was a kid! The Readbright Magnetic Word Builder is a teaching tool to help students build foundational literacy skills and it is easy for children, parents and educators to put into use. The Readbright Magnetic Word Builder is exactly what it says it is: A sturdy trifold that comes with 54 tiles, or magnetic squares, that feature the alphabet, 10 doublets like ff and ss and an assortment of blue circles, hearts and blank tiles that are used in various ways. For the lesson of the day generally the teacher will model the routine of introducing a word, sounding it out, spelling it and writing it then do it over again with the student and finally the student will do it on their own. This also allows for an endless amount of variations if the student learns better in one particular way or the other. These are for young learners and there are four different sets available; Set A which is for students in Grades K-1, a similar set that includes pictures, Set B which is for students in Grades 1-2 and Set C which is for students in Grade 2 and beyond. Order the Readbright Magnetic Word Builder and see all the other educational tools that the company has on offer here.

Books from Gibbs Smith

The folks at Gibbs Smith offer plenty of books for adults with titles about gardening, cooking, home design and more. But they have an extensive line for children called Gibbs Smith Kids and they have three new titles in that line. First is "H is for Hiking," an A-to-Z book of illustrations by Greg Paprocki. Paprocki runs through the alphabet with artwork for each letter, meant not only to teach toddlers a brief phrase for each letter, but also to thrill them with alluring depictions of outdoor scenes. Paprocki's illustrations are quite lush and, with depictions of animals, people, and nature scenes, will hold the child's attention. Parents can make up games for the kids too; how many butterflies can you find? And the book will instill responsibility here and there too; the "L is for Litter" page shows a child putting litter in a trash can while a squirrel looks on approvingly. In "A Kid's Guide to Backyard Animals" by Eliza Berkowitz with illustration from Nicole LaRue, kids will learn about critters they might spot near their home, ranging from prairie dogs to bobcats to salamanders and even bears. One page is filled with the animal's depiction while the opposite page shows a map of what parts of the US is the animal's habitat, a description of the animal, what they eat and a fun fact ("snakes use their tongues to smell.") At the rear of the book is a glossary of common terms about animals as well as a log where kids can write down what they've seen. The book is also relatively small so it's easy to carry on hikes, etc. Lastly "Walden" is a nature primer by Jennifer Adams with artwork by Alison Oliver. Each page has a quotation from the famous work by Henry David Thoreau but don't worry; that's something neat for kids to learn but the main focus is on Oliver's art where she depicts trees, fish, insects, plants, animals and lots more. And of course in a cute way that kids will love. All titles have heavy duty cardboard pages meant to last. Available at select retailers and at Amazon; more information is here.

Pointelle Knit Ruffle Baby Blanket from Feltman Brothers

Feltman Brothers have been around for a long time; the company has been producing quality clothing for babies and toddlers for more than 100 years. So it's understandable that parents are excited about their latest product, the Pointelle Knit Ruffle Blanket. This is a really nice accessory for babies, perfect for their crib or carriage and points in between. Made of 100% cotton, the Pointelle Knit Ruffle Blanket measures 40" X 40" (one size fits all) and is hand embroidered. True to its name it has ruffles on its edges and also a couple of cute bows. And you know, stuff happens; don't worry about that because the blanket is machine washable and can be put in the tumble dryer on low heat. This great gift for new parents comes in pink, blue or white. Order the Feltman Brothers Pointelle Knit Ruffle Blanket and see everything else you need to build baby's layette here.