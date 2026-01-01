

YO BK's Wellness Retreat in Ireland

At this time of year when all the excitement over St. Patrick's Day fun is in the air many people think about taking a trip to Ireland. The nation offers so many attractions that if a visitor wants to they can be on the go constantly. And that can get a little tiring. Here's a solution to that situation: set time aside for a rejuvenating immersive wellness retreat put together by YO BK Retreats.

YO BK, based in North Brooklyn and with three locations there, is the area's hub for yoga and Pilates and they offer classes for all levels so beginners are welcome along with seasoned practitioners. They even offer special introductory deals for first timers where you get in-studio time as well as a rooftop class and online sessions. And every once in a while they offer something very special like the upcoming Sacred Earth Yoga Retreat happening August 12-17, 2026 in beautiful Galway, Ireland. Set to take place at the historic Delphi Lodge and hosted by Sheri Celentano and Kate Durand, the event is designed to inspire movement and a deep connection to mother earth. And there'll be a lot more going on than just yoga.

Participants in the YO BK Sacred Earth Yoga Retreat will:

Practice yoga, meditation and breath work daily

Take a hiking excursion in the hills of Connemara

Enjoy daily gourmet meals prepared by a private chef (vegan and vegetarian options available) and that are served around an old oak dining table

Take part in live music classes and listen to a concert by local musicians

Take a pottery class

All of this while staying in a luxury B&B where you can unwind by the fireplace in the evening!

For more information and to book your spot on the YO BK Sacred Earth Yoga Retreat go here.

