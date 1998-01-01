The fact that this year's sailing of the Cayamo cruise was the 13th edition of the festival tells you something about how beloved the event is. Many passengers on the 2020 cruise, which took place Feb. 3-10 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl, had been on the cruise at least once before, and some had experienced Cayamo many, many times. As to artist appearances, Shawn Mullins was top dog; he's performed on every single one of the Cayamo cruises. But a good chunk of the line-up this year featured newbies as many performers were enjoying their very first Cayamo sailing.



Most of the headliners on the 2020 Cayamo cruise were taking their maiden voyage; Brian Wilson, Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy and Lake Street Dive were all first-timers. Other artists onboard Cayamo for the first time included Ashley Monroe, Wilder Woods, Dan Tyminski, the Wailin' Jennys, the Quebe Sisters, the Mastersons, Dirk Powell, Hush Kids, Ron Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amythyst Kiah, Madison Cunningham, Logan Ledger, Ike Reilly, Grayson Capps and Della Mae. All got their sea legs pretty quickly, and all we're warmly welcomed into the Cayamo family of artists and fans.

All artists played at least twice during Cayamo and Capps, during his first show, pointed out that that meant he couldn't tell the same jokes at every show, like he might if on a land-based tour. But the crowd was often spellbound by Capps' humor as he introduced many songs with a funny story about what inspired him to write the song. Accompanying himself on guitar, occasionally playing harmonica and stomping the stage with his boot to create a rhythm, Capps told fans that the show was being recorded and encouraged hooting, hollering and singing along, which the audience gladly did on the fun "Bag of Weed." With the ship rocking a little bit during his performance, Capps quipped, "We're all gonna get off this ship walking like Jack Sparrow!"



Ike Reilly was another who told funny stories between songs even when talking about something serious, like how two of his ex-girlfriends were racists, the amusing part being that he dumped one just to end up with another. Also a guitarist who sometimes plays harmonica, Reilly got great fan reaction from songs like "Connie Drives a Nova" and "Broken Parakeet Blues." Della Mae, a group with two guitarists, fiddle player, upright bass player and mandolin player, made their Cayamo debut with a rousing set of hybrid bluegrass like the instrumental hoedown of "Tater Patch" and the energetic vocal number "Down to You." Similarly unique performances by artists on their maiden Cayamo voyage took place all over the ship every day. And while the first-timers were not unknowns, never before had they all appeared in one place as they did on Cayamo. No doubt many first time performers were hoping to be asked back, and if the love shown by fans is any indication, they will be.



For more information on Cayamo go here.