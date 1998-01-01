Time to Go to Ireland!
Remember last month when you were celebrating everything Irish on St. Patrick's Day? Well, depending on how much green beer you consumed for the occasion, the details of your celebration might be a bit fuzzy. But we're pretty sure there's one thing you remember and that's your desire to visit Ireland. Whether you want to trace your Irish lineage, walk in the footsteps of beloved Irish rock band U2, see the rugged Cliffs of Moher, sing sea shanties in Galway or kiss the Blarney Stone, it's all there waiting for you. You can even arrange for your overnight lodging to be in a real castle! In fact there is so much fun to be had in Ireland that you don't have to look very far to find it, but it always helps to have a little guidance. With that in mind, here's a look at some cool things taking place in Ireland right now.
Whether you're in a city or out in the country it's easy to find a pub where there's sure to be good camaraderie and in many cases, live music. These are not only great places to have a cold Guinness but also an excellent place to mingle with locals and get to know a bit about life in Ireland, which once you get a taste of you'll want to return to again and again.
For more ideas on things to do in Ireland go here.
