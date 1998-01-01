.

Time to Go to Ireland!

.
Time to Go to Ireland!

Remember last month when you were celebrating everything Irish on St. Patrick's Day? Well, depending on how much green beer you consumed for the occasion, the details of your celebration might be a bit fuzzy. But we're pretty sure there's one thing you remember and that's your desire to visit Ireland. Whether you want to trace your Irish lineage, walk in the footsteps of beloved Irish rock band U2, see the rugged Cliffs of Moher, sing sea shanties in Galway or kiss the Blarney Stone, it's all there waiting for you. You can even arrange for your overnight lodging to be in a real castle! In fact there is so much fun to be had in Ireland that you don't have to look very far to find it, but it always helps to have a little guidance. With that in mind, here's a look at some cool things taking place in Ireland right now.

Titanic Belfast 10th Anniversary - Belfast


Located on the very site where the Titanic was designed, built and launched, Titanic Belfast, now celebrating 10 years, tells the story of the doomed Titanic from conception and construction through her ill-fated maiden voyage. The self-guided tour uncovers the sights, sounds, smells and stories of the ship and the people and the city who made her. This encompasses nine interactive galleries, which of course ends with the ship's sinking, the aftermath and Titanic's final resting place. Many artifacts from the ship are on display. Allow up to two hours to complete the tour. Currently tickets for Titanic Belfast must be purchased in advance; reserve yours here.

Teeling Whiskey Distillery - Dublin


You don't have to be a fan of Irish whiskey to enjoy the visitor experience at Teeling Whiskey Distillery. But if you're a fan you'll be over the moon with how the distillery has enhanced the tour. There's more storytelling now and Dublin street artist Shane Sutton has created artwork for the walls on the tour's route that goes along with the storyline. There's a new video presentation and visitors can see an amazing Lego replica of the distillery. Of course the tour shows participants how the coveted liquid is made, and there's even an opportunity to sniff Teeling Small Batch Whiskey straight from the barrel in the distillery's maturation space. The tour ends with a tasting and there are different tasting options for the novice and for the aficionado. The distillery and its cafe are open seven days a week. More info is here.

Lough Erne's Electric Boat Rides - Fermanagh Lakelands


Erne Water Taxi, provider of scenic boat rides on Lough (lake) Erne, has introduced the Island Discovery, a silent, all-electric pontoon boat, the only one in all of Ireland. That means that riders can enjoy the sounds of the lake and its wildlife undisturbed by motor noise. On the Island Town Tour a local historian is on board to give insights into the social and cultural history of Enniskillen; there's also a sunset cruise with live music, a special Whiskey and Blues cruise and also a Gin and Jazz Night on offer. The Island Discovery accommodates 12 passengers. Erne Water Taxi offers lots of other tours too that take place on various vessels. For more information go here.

Whether you're in a city or out in the country it's easy to find a pub where there's sure to be good camaraderie and in many cases, live music. These are not only great places to have a cold Guinness but also an excellent place to mingle with locals and get to know a bit about life in Ireland, which once you get a taste of you'll want to return to again and again.

For more ideas on things to do in Ireland go here.

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings- Arcade Fire World Tour- A Day To Remember- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

advertisement
Latest News

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings

Arcade Fire Announce We World Tour

A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour

The Offspring Get Animated For 'Behind Your Walls'

Behind The Album: AWOLNATION's My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me

Metallica Share Creeping Death Live Video From South American Tour

The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival

King's X Complete Work On First New Album In Over A Decade