Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

The Mad Herbalist

Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center

Take a free tour of this facility and learn all about the Civil War in the Clarksville area. Initially a Confederate fort, Fort Defiance was captured by Union Forces and significantly the area then became a hub for runaway and freed slaves. Remnants of the actual fort (and cannons!) can still be seen, and the interpretive center is filled with relics and displays showing things like troop positions at the 1862 Battle of Riggins Hill and models of warships like the Union ship USS Cairo.

There is also a feature on the center's walls that depicts the "famous faces" of Clarksville during the war era and just outside the building there's a monument to the soldiers who served in the U.S. Colored Troops in the Union Army. The facility is closed on Monday. Discover more here

Legends Smokehouse & Grill

Is it time to eat yet? You bet it is, and we're heading to Legends Smokehouse & Grill, Clarksville's premiere BBQ joint that's beloved by locals as well as celebrity chefs like Alex Belew, the champion of season 21 of "Hell's Kitchen." The restaurant has also been featured on the Food Network program "Best Bite in Town" and it's easy to see (taste!) what all the hoopla's about once you've chowed down on one of Legend Smokehouse & Grill's signature sandwiches like the Apple Bottom which is pulled pork topped with cinnamon apples, Ooey Gooey which is pulled pork topped with cheese and macaroni & cheese, Pork-n-Roll which is pulled pork on a cinnamon roll (!) or Naptime which is beef brisket and sausage topped with cole slaw. Of course plates of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, rib tips and sausage are available too along with lots of side choices including okra, baked beans and hush puppies. Want a burger, taco or BBQ pizza? You're all set! At Legends it's hard to say "save room for dessert" but get something from the dessert menu to go if you don't have room while still at the restaurant: Banana pudding, Oreo Banana pudding, Strawberry Bliss pudding, cobbler of the day and Sugar Taco are among the to-die-for offerings. Boy, now we're hungry! See the full Legends Smokehouse & Grill menu here.

Frank Sutton Statue and Other Downtown Attractions

Frank Sutton, the man who played the gruff but lovable drill sergeant on the TV program "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." was born in Clarksville and the late star is honored with a statue in the city's charming downtown. If you want to get a photo with Frank you can stand just right so that it looks like he's yelling at you. "Move it, move it, move it!" There are lots of other things to see in the downtown area, which is very walkable, including the Tennessee Triumph Women's Suffrage Monument, the Millennium Fountain, the Bursting with Pride mural, the Lenora Witzel statue and many art galleries.

Beachaven Winery and Old Glory Distilling Tours

Whether you'd like to see how the drinks are made or just enjoy a tasting, a craving for adult beverages can be satisfied at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery and Old Glory Distilling. Both places offer behind the scenes tours, with Beachaven standing by to sample a wide range of dry white, dry red, semi dry, semi sweet, sweet and even (our favorite) sparkling wine. Purchases can be made by the glass, by the bottle or by the flight, and we heartily recommend that you try one of their yummy wine slushies. More details here

At Old Glory Distilling you can likewise take a behind the scenes tour or just sip on some Tennessee bourbon (try the maple cream!), gin, and numerous flavors of Smooth moonshine including peach and blueberry lemonade. The distillery hosts live music events on a regular basis too. See all the delights that await at Old Glory Distilling here.

Doubletree by Hilton

For ideas on other fun things to do in Clarksville go here.

To view "A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee" go here.