Road Trip: Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

Autumn Fun Awaits in Clarksville, Tennessee

We absolutely love spending time in and around Clarksville, Tennessee, a medium-sized city about an hour's drive away from Nashville. We previously told you about things to do in Clarksville that have to do with music and now we'd like to share some of the other fun things that we've done in the area, including of course, some great places to eat and drink! Here are our recommendations for how to spend a day (or three!) in Clarksville.

The Mad Herbalist

Bwa ha ha! Do you dare step into the lair of the Mad Herbalist? Yes! The only thing "insane" at this eatery, tea lounge and "blending lab" is how much fun you'll have. Housed in a historic cabin, The Mad Herbalist is a unique place to enjoy tea (hot, iced or sparkling) and a snack or have lunch. Specialty house teas include Jasmine Honeysuckle, Ginger Chai, Lavender Mojito and Lemon Buzz, which yes includes bee pollen. There are also two caffeine-free varieties available, Golden Tonic with turmeric and Blissful Berry which is packed with berry goodness as well as lemongrass, hibiscus and rose hips. You can add a Colorado Hemp CBD honey stick to your tea for a small additional cost. The Mad Herbalist has kombucha, flavored sparkling waters and even a delightful mocktail, the MH Applejack Fizz. And why not have a piece of peach shortcake with your tea? Lunch menu includes starters like avocado toast and hummus, soups and salads and mains like the Mad Turkey Club, Italian Sando, Green Goddess Chicken Salad Sandwich and more. Now here's where you get to be a bit of a "mad" scientist: Create your own scent to be infused in a bath or body product! Here's how it works. You'll be presented with a tray holding bottles of various seasonal fragrance oils and standards like vanilla. Sniff the ones you're interested in, then use the bottle's eye-dropper to fill your own little vial (just to the line marked on it) with the scent or mixture of scents that you like. Then pick what product you want the scent infused into, say body lotion. About 45-minutes later the staff will bring back your finished product (because of the time it takes, it's probably best to do this before you indulge in tea and/or lunch.) The Mad Herbalist is open Thursday through Sunday and you can have the custom scent making experience Thursday through Saturday only as they are busy serving brunch on Sunday. Check it out here

Fort Defiance Civil War Park & Interpretive Center


Cannon at Fort Defiance

Take a free tour of this facility and learn all about the Civil War in the Clarksville area. Initially a Confederate fort, Fort Defiance was captured by Union Forces and significantly the area then became a hub for runaway and freed slaves. Remnants of the actual fort (and cannons!) can still be seen, and the interpretive center is filled with relics and displays showing things like troop positions at the 1862 Battle of Riggins Hill and models of warships like the Union ship USS Cairo.

Model of the USS Cairo at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center

There is also a feature on the center's walls that depicts the "famous faces" of Clarksville during the war era and just outside the building there's a monument to the soldiers who served in the U.S. Colored Troops in the Union Army. The facility is closed on Monday. Discover more here

Legends Smokehouse & Grill


Dessert at Legends

Is it time to eat yet? You bet it is, and we're heading to Legends Smokehouse & Grill, Clarksville's premiere BBQ joint that's beloved by locals as well as celebrity chefs like Alex Belew, the champion of season 21 of "Hell's Kitchen." The restaurant has also been featured on the Food Network program "Best Bite in Town" and it's easy to see (taste!) what all the hoopla's about once you've chowed down on one of Legend Smokehouse & Grill's signature sandwiches like the Apple Bottom which is pulled pork topped with cinnamon apples, Ooey Gooey which is pulled pork topped with cheese and macaroni & cheese, Pork-n-Roll which is pulled pork on a cinnamon roll (!) or Naptime which is beef brisket and sausage topped with cole slaw. Of course plates of brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, rib tips and sausage are available too along with lots of side choices including okra, baked beans and hush puppies. Want a burger, taco or BBQ pizza? You're all set! At Legends it's hard to say "save room for dessert" but get something from the dessert menu to go if you don't have room while still at the restaurant: Banana pudding, Oreo Banana pudding, Strawberry Bliss pudding, cobbler of the day and Sugar Taco are among the to-die-for offerings. Boy, now we're hungry! See the full Legends Smokehouse & Grill menu here.

Frank Sutton Statue and Other Downtown Attractions


Frank Sutton statue

Frank Sutton, the man who played the gruff but lovable drill sergeant on the TV program "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." was born in Clarksville and the late star is honored with a statue in the city's charming downtown. If you want to get a photo with Frank you can stand just right so that it looks like he's yelling at you. "Move it, move it, move it!" There are lots of other things to see in the downtown area, which is very walkable, including the Tennessee Triumph Women's Suffrage Monument, the Millennium Fountain, the Bursting with Pride mural, the Lenora Witzel statue and many art galleries.

Beachaven Winery and Old Glory Distilling Tours


Award winning wines at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery

Whether you'd like to see how the drinks are made or just enjoy a tasting, a craving for adult beverages can be satisfied at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery and Old Glory Distilling. Both places offer behind the scenes tours, with Beachaven standing by to sample a wide range of dry white, dry red, semi dry, semi sweet, sweet and even (our favorite) sparkling wine. Purchases can be made by the glass, by the bottle or by the flight, and we heartily recommend that you try one of their yummy wine slushies. More details here

Old Glory Distillery

At Old Glory Distilling you can likewise take a behind the scenes tour or just sip on some Tennessee bourbon (try the maple cream!), gin, and numerous flavors of Smooth moonshine including peach and blueberry lemonade. The distillery hosts live music events on a regular basis too. See all the delights that await at Old Glory Distilling here.

Doubletree by Hilton


You will have lots of options for lodging during your visit to Clarksville but we recommend the barely-a-year-old Doubletree by Hilton. Great rooms, food and beverage are on hand at the hotel along with the impeccable Hilton service. We enjoyed coming home to the Doubletree after our day of Clarksville exploration was over. Book here

For ideas on other fun things to do in Clarksville go here.

To view "A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee" go here.

