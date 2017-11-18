Rick Ross Joined 'Free Meek Mill' Protest in Philadelphia

"I'm here to support my brother Meek Mill," he said. "I want y'all to understand that if it take Meek Mill to draw this attention, we gonna use Meek Mill to draw this attention that is gonna speak for so many others."

Mill served eight months in jail beginning in 2008 for a gun and drug conviction. This year, he allegedly was involved in a fight at a St. Louis airport and was arrested for reckless driving in New York this August. Both charges were dropped, yet they reportedly formed the basis of his probation judgment. The New York Post reports that the FBI is currently examining the parole case. Read more - here.