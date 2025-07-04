Day In Reports

Latest Features and Reviews

Russell Dickerson - Famous Back Home

Famous Back Home is very well done blue collar country music and the dozen songs contained within will ensure that Dickerson's star keeps rising.

RockPile: Enuff Z'Nuff and More

It has been more than three decades since Enuff Z'Nuff had their big hit with "Fly High Michelle" and some fans may be surprised to realize the band is not only still around but also producing some of the best music of their career

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Enjoy Movie Night at The Wilde Resort & Spa in Sedona

There's always plenty to see in Sedona, Arizona, the charming small city that's set in the midst of the beautiful Red Rock Country

On The Record: Motown Sound Collection Part 2

We finish up our coverage of the Motown reissue series from Elemental Music which features vinyl from some of Motown's biggest stars. These albums offer a chance to flashback to an era that was flush with great pop, soul and funk tunes.

Calico Jack - Jack Speak Shanties

Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum! Actually, better make that a keg of rum because you're going to need plenty of grog to go around when this five-song EP starts playing and the party gets started

Live: Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

It wasnt just a concertit was a celebration of decades of music, passion, and connection. Rod Stewart reminded us why hes still a powerhouse performer after all these years

Sites and Sounds: The Ramble Festival

Billed as a "vibe-centric" music festival, The Ramble Festival takes place in the awesome outdoor setting of Camp Ramblewood, just outside of Darlington, Maryland

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Consider These Items for Your Summer Travel Adventures

The summer travel season is in full swing and no matter where you're heading for your travel adventure you'll want to be prepared

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2025 ended on Sunday and capped the four days with several astonishing sets and several highlights capping an excellent year all around for performances and weather.

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Three Report

Day three at Lollapalooza featured another day of supreme sunshine and continued the weekend of brilliant performances by women, of which Saturday was in no short supply

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day Two Report

Day two at Lollapalooza had sunny skies and temperatures in the low seventies that even made the air quality issues feel non-existent.

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Day one of 2025 proved that the biggest surprises are often the smallest names on the festival while the headliners stood on top of the mountain showing everyone why they are significant.

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Jardine was a co-founder of the Beach Boys way back in 1961 and he brought a stellar group of musicians with him, including his son Matt Jardine, to help him out

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

The historic Arcada Theatre was packed with generations of eager music lovers for The Rockett Mafia and LA Guns show.

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

It was an evening to remember as the Sweetwater String Quartet, a four woman group performing with cello and three violins played an hour long set of pop songs that were hits in the 1990s. And there was more to it than just nostalgia!

Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans

"Pink Floyd: Behind the Music" will thrill music-loving visitors when left out on the coffee table and be a cherished piece for any Floyd completist.

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Our highest review rating of five stars goes to the new release from classic rockers Styx.

Top Live Reviews

Rob Grabowski caught Cheap Trick In The Act during show in Elk Grove Village, Ill on July 4, 2025. Check out Rob's great photos!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

Pearl Jam made their return to Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena on May 6th with a slew of deep cuts and classic hit sing-a-longs

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Graham Nash

With a vast repertoire of songs from his solo career, time with the Hollies and collaborations with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Neil Young, Graham Nash has been charming rock fans for more than 50-years

Live: Michael Monroe and Donnie Vie Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski and Tom Wojcik caught Michael Monroe with special guest Donnie Vie In The Act during show at Arcada Theater in St. Charles, IL on April 6th. Check out Tom's review and Rob's photos!

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

Iron Maiden performed on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill and Tom Wojcik and Rob Grabowski tell and show us about the legendary band's return to Chicagoland!

Caught In The Act: Metallica, Pantera, Mammoth WVH Rock Chicago

Rob Grabowski and Tom Antonson caught Metallica, Pantera and Mammoth WVH In The Act during the Chicago stop of the M72 Tour at Soldiers Field on August 9th. Check out Rob's photos and Tom's review!

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Hits Chicago

When Sammy took the stage the entire amphitheater erupted and the crowd went wild! This tour is called the "The Best of All Worlds" and it definitely lived up to its name.

Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field

Rob Grabowski, Tom Antonson and Roman Sobus caught Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller In The Act during show at the Wrigley Field stop of The Stadium Tour on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Chicago

Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field

On August 29th, Pearl Jam's Dark Matter Tour took home field advantage for the first of two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

The iconic rock band KISS brought their "End of the Road" tour to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on November 27, 2023

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

Rob Grabowski caught Lynch Mob and Paralandra In The Act during show at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, IL on February 8th. Check out Rob's great photos!