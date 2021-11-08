antiReviews
Reviews and Features For November 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
This new album finds journeyman drummer Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, King Kobra) teaming up with veteran guitarist and in-demand session player Fernando Perdomo (Jakob Dylan, Todd Rundgren, Curved Air.)
MorleyView: The Tragically Hip
With the 30th anniversary of their 1991 sophomore full-length release, Road Apples, it's a chance to celebrate one of Canada's most important bands. Morley spoke with them about the special release and more!
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston
Let me introduce myself/Im a social disease. Those words, taken from Dread and the Fugitive Mind open this stripped-down show that was recorded in Boston in May of 2001.
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Fronted by singers Chris Desjardins and Julie Christensen, Divine Horsemen have not released new music for more than 30-years.
Wesley Stace - Late Style
You may not know the name Wesley Stace but you have likely heard the music he recorded and released for years under the name John Wesley Harding.
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Kevin gives James McMurtrys The Horses and the Hounds, Ian Jones The Evergreens and Tommy Womacks I Thought I Was Fine a spin for this edition of Root 66
Davy Knowles - What Happens Next
Singer, songwriter and guitarist Knowles is English and on Heartbreak or Nothing he sounds influenced by fellow Englishman Nick Lowe and Welshman Dave Edmunds
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Its always a thrill when a band you think maybe youve heard the last of comes out of the blue to release a new album.
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
For this edition of Root 66 Kevin takes a listen to Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedmans Live Down Under, Dar Williams Ill Meet You Here, and I See Hawks in L.A.s On Our Way
Reviews and Features For October 2021
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Bonamassas wealth of talent as a singer, songwriter and guitar player is of course the main reason for his success. But not to be overlooked as to why he is so popular is his willingness to put himself out there
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
Roses & Revolutions recorded this six-song EP during lockdown, and also late at night which inspired the title Midnight Monsters.
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
This is not a band to sleep on, if you at all like southern rock then the Georgia Thunderbolts have got some news for you.
Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa
Looking for some good Halloween fun in the nations heartland? Then look no further than Tulsa, OK where the city has a host of spooky events on tap
Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago
Rob Grabowski caught KISS In The Act during their End of the Road tour stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect
Theyve previously released an EP but The Mandala Effect represents the first album from this Denver-based hard rock outfit.
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville Edition
Normally when theres a big noise coming from Daytona International Speedway its the sound of NASCAR drivers hurtling around the track.
Caught In The Act: The Struts' Strange Days Are Over Tour
Rob Grabowski caught The Struts In The Act during the Chicago stop of the Strange Days Are Over Tour at the Riviera Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
Caught In The Act: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Live In Chicago
Rob Grabowski caught Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin In The Act during show at The Allstate Arena In Rosemont, Ill on September 30th. Check out Robs review and photos
Caught In The Act: Max Weinberg Live In Chicago
The City Winery in Chicago played host to Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg and his jukebox performance
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Huntington Bank Pavilion closed out the Summer season by saving the best for last when Ace Frehley and Alice Cooper rolled into the Windy City with their no-holds-barred brand of Rock-N-Roll.
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Nile has since the 1980 release of his debut album been a critics darling with a fan base that includes Bruce Springsteen, Little Steven, Pete Townshend, Lucinda Williams and the late Lou Reed
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Rob Grabowski caught Judas Priest In The Act during show at the Rosemont Theatre on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Rosemont, Il. Check out Robs review and his great photos
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Dubai is not the largest or the wealthiest emirate in the United Arab Emirates but it is certainly the most ambitious and best-known.
Cruzados - She's Automatic
Its been 12-years since Cruzados last released an album, but that was a live recording and really its been more than 30-years since the guys put out a new studio album.
Root 66: John McCutcheon - Bucket List
With a 50-year career under his belt that encompasses 42 album releases and countless live appearances all over the world, its unlikely that beloved folk musician John McCutcheon actually has much of a bucket list
Root 66: Murray McLauchlan- Steve Marriner- Afton Wolfe- more
Root 66 continues with Kevin listening to new released by Murray McLauchlan, Steve Marriner, Afton Wolfe and Mary Hott with the Carpenter Ants
The Blues: Tito Jackson- Mike Zito- Dave Kalz
For this installment of The Blues, Kevin Wierzbicki gives new albums from Tito Jackson, Mike Zito, and Dave Kalz a spin.
Al Ross & the Planets - Blue Crystal
Blue Crystal will find lots of new fans for Ross and company, especially among those who like their rock a little on the prog side.
Get To Know... Lonely Leonard
We know what youre thinking. Is Lonely Leonard really lonely? Lets just say thats pretty unlikely given the attention the rising hip-hop star is getting
Quick Flicks: The Nest
The Nest is quite a popular film name and numerous movies have used the title in recent memory- this one has the benefit of having horror mainstay Dee Wallace (Cujo, The Howling) in its cast
The Jenny Thing - American Canyon
This band was big in the Bay Area back in the 90s where they specialized in an update on the New Wave sound. That sound has been updated further on this new effort
The Poppermost - Hits to Spare
When you title your album Hits to Spare its pretty obvious that you think that youve got it sussed, or youve got a good sense of humor.
Squanky Kong- Dawn of the Cataclysm
Dawn of the Cataclysm is sure a downer of an album title. However, the music contained within is nevertheless filled with a spunky, fighting spirit
Vannon - Desert of Our Dreams
Theres a moment during The First and Last, the third track on Vannons Desert of Our Dreams, where the music takes on a loose, (dare we say it?) jazzy feel
Reviews and Features For September 2021
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Our Battle of the Band column has two releases from the same performer battling it out, this time around we listen to two Omnivore Recordings releases of rare material from the late Laura Nyro.
The Mangoes - Pale Blue Dot
The Mangoes are a duo consisting of Bret Bingham (vocals, guitar, bass, keyboards and drum samples) and Tim Morse (vocals, keys) and both release solo albums when theyre not mango-ing around.
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
One of Jackson Brownes big hits is Running on Empty but the tank was full when the beloved singer took the stage at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Dio was working on his autobiography at the time of his death and now more than a decade later and with help from his widow Wendy Dio and music journalist Mick Wall the book finally sees the light of day
The Fifth - The Fifth EP
If youre not yet hip to these melodic hard rockers now is a good time to get on board.
Electric Six - Streets of Gold
Michigan garage rockers return with a covers album where they interpret big hits like INXSs Dont Change while throwing in a couple of unexpected, lesser-known songs
Jack Russell's Great White - Great Zeppelin II: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Longtime fans of Great White will remember that the band released Great Zeppelin: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin back in 1998 and now more than two decades later they offer this 14-track follow-up
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
We have more festival previews for you including (gasp!) Monsters on the Mountain!
Caught In The Act: Buckcherry
Rob Grabowski caught Buckcherry In The Act during show at the AfterLife Music Hall at Brauer House in Lombard, IL. Check out Robs great photos!
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
Classic rock fans know the name Gary Richrath, the late guitarist for REO Speedwagon passed away in 2015. Here Garys music is honored with this tribute from Richrath Project 3:13
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Dear America, a 14-song set, can be thought of as sort of an open letter to his countrymen and women, to the hopeful and the makers of change.
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Shepherds fans had been hoping for a live release from their hero for a long time and their wish has come to fruition with this first ever live release from the guitar slinger
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Rob Grabowski caught Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott In The Act during show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tinley Park, Ill. Check out Robs great photos!
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
As with almost all festivals last year, Roots N Blues had to take 2020 off due to the pandemic. But boy are they back with a vengeance!
Reviews and Features For August 2021
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
For this installment of Root 66 Kevin takes a listen to new releases from James DiGirolamo, Tenth Mountain Division, Swift Silver and the all star effort A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato.
MorleyView: Dennis DeYoung
Morley recently caught up with rock legend Dennis DeYoung for a fun and informative conversation about the former Styx icon's '26 East' Vol 1 and 2 releases.
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
Big & Rich, Tracy Lawrence and Crystal Gayle will be among the stars celebrating the career of Lee Greenwood in Huntsville, Alabama this October.
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
For this installment of RockPile Kevin takes a listen to new releases from Ann Wilson & the Amazing Dawgs, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
MorleyView: Polychuck
One of the more interesting records Morley has heard lately comes courtesy of a Montreal musician by the name of Thomas Polychuck who records under his surname. He spoke to Thom recently to find out more about him and the record.
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
Rob Grabowski caught The Black Crowes with Dirty Honey In The Act during show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. on August 7, 2021. Check out Robs review and great photos!
Travel News, Trips and Tips: August 2021
Here we recommend a handful of products that you might want to have on hand for your next travel adventure whether youre going camping in your home state or heading to an overseas destination.
Joe Bonamassa - Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman
Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from the Ryman finds Bonamassa and his band performing his Royal Tea album in its entirety, with the exception of that albums closing track Savannah.
King Crimson Live In Scottsdale
It was a wonderful evening of progressive rock music as the much-revered King Crimson came to Arizona for a show in metropolitan Phoenix during their Music is Our Friend tour
Sites and Sounds: Park City Song Summit
If youre going to be in the western part of the country in September, the Park City Song Summit is a musical event you wont want to miss.
Doogie White - As Yet Untitled
While he may not exactly be a household name, Scottish singer Doogie White is a true journeyman in hard rock and metal circles
Sites and Sounds: SandJam Music Festival
Just about every music festival got canceled last year but thankfully most are back on track for 2021. One of the coolest upcoming gatherings is the SandJam Music Festival in Florida where youre guaranteed to have a killer time!
Sites and Sounds: Clarksdale, MS Blues Festivals
Clarksdale, Mississippi is known as ?the home of the blues? so naturally when festival season rolls around the city comes out big with lots of live music events.
Jackson Browne On Tour Behind New Album
Jackson Browne has released a new album called Downhill from Everywhere and is on tour now through the end of October.
Quick Flicks: Joe Jackson & Todd Rundgren featuring Ethel - State Theater New Jersey 2005
Heres a very cool live show from Jackson and Rundgren where string quartet (viola, two violins, cello) Ethel open the show.
Reviews and Features For July 2021
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
In this second installment of our exploration of Clarksdale, Mississippi, known as "ground zero" for the blues and home to the infamous crossroads of song, we find more fun and adventure and of course plenty of music. Speaking of which, let's jump right into it!
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Rob Grabowski caught Lit In The Act during show at Afterlife Music Hall at the Brauer House in Lombard, IL on Saturday, July 17, 2021
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
For this new Root 66, Kevin Wierzbicki tell us about new releases from Kevin Daniel, Craig Cardiff, Nineteen Hand Horse and Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
The ever young Sammy Hagar brought his supergroup, The Circle, to the RiverEdge Park in Aurora, IL. Saturday night and the Chicago suburban crowd was in for a treat
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
We had a chance to chat with Mike Weakley by email and he updated us on whats happening with FigureItOut.
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
One of the most revered and influential progressive rock bands of all time, King Crimson, has announced the dates for their Music is Our Friend Tour. We had a chance to chat with Levin about the trek!
Root 66: Ladies Edition
Our salute to roots music listens to new music from Nobodys Girl, Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones and the great Maria Muldaur.
The Windsong Spires - Echo Us
Theres plenty going on within Ethan Matthews musical world, which makes The Windsong Spires a truly enchanting album.
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
We find new music from Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets, Tombstones in Their Eyes and F8TLSTK rising to the top of the RockPile this time out.
Reggae Party: Reggae Angels
Were feeling irie at the reggae party with the new release from Reggae Angels with special guests Sly & Robbie.
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
One of the things a visitor to Clarksdale must see is the marker that commemorates the Robert Johnson legend.
Reviews and Features For June 2021
MorleyView: HorrorPops
Morley speaks with Henrik about their new release "Live at the Wiltern", which was taken from their sold-out show at the famous LA venue in 2020, and more.
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
We spin new roots music releases from Layla Frankel, Randy Lee Riviere, Bob Bradshaw and Joyann Parker.
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
As a sonic statement, Waves Of Distortion proves it can do many musical things quite well.
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
World Music Day is celebrated on June 21 this year and that date coincides with a world thats reopening to international travel. Here to whet your appetite for travel are tastes of a few of the best of recent global music releases.
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
This vintage show recorded on Sept. 28, 1971 in Austin, Texas features the bands classic early line up
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Rob Grabowski caught Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot) In The Act during the Joliet, IL stop of the CMFT Tour at The Forge on June 8th
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Live music is back! Rob caught John Corabi (Motley Crue, Dead Daisies, Scream) in the act for a special acoustic performance Avenue 912 in Griffith, IN. on June 4th. Check out his review and photos!
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Music fans throughout the country are rejoicing at the return of live music and the Phoenix-based concert promoter Danny Zelisko Presents has announced an exciting roster of upcoming concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Road trip season is almost here! Theres a ton of fun out there waiting to be had and here well be telling you about a few items that you might want to take with you
Suzi Moon - Call the Shots
It likely didnt seem like it at the time, but the late 2020 breakup of garage/punk/stoner female trio L.A. Machina was a blessing in disguise for Suzi Moon.
Reviews and Features For May-April 2021
MorleyView: Dru
Morley speaks with the Canadian king of R&B Dru about his brand new album "The Rebirth MMXX".
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
If youve been thinking about taking a safari in Namibia you already know that the nation is rich in scenery
3.2 - Third Impression
Released under the name 3.2 to honor the longstanding collaboration between Keith Emerson, Robert Berry and Carl Palmer, Third Impression is in fact a Robert Berry solo album
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Theres good news for music fans! Festival organizers are going ahead with plans to bring live music back in a big way.
Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising
Sharps latest album begins with the title cut, a co-write with Mindy Smith where acoustic and electric guitar and strings combine for an ethereal sound
MorleyView: Sweet's Andy Scott
Gene Simmons has been quoted as saying without Sweet, there would be no KISS. The influence and popularity of this enduring British band is massive. Morley spoke with Andy Scott about their new Isolation Boulevard release.
Neofelis Nebulosa - EP 1
Neofelis Nebulosa is a four-piece band from France and they describe their music as post-grunge.
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
Superlative musicianship abounds here and itll likely leave listeners craving a time when they can see the Aristocrats live.
Mother's Day Gift Guide
While mom most likely would be happy just to see you or get a phone call from you, its always nice to get her a little something on her special day. Here are a few gift ideas that should put a smile on moms face.
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
When you take hard rock, and mix in a touch of funk, you oftentimes come up with something truly special. Such is the case with boWsER
Reggae Party: Kash'd Out
Spinning at the reggae party this time out is the new release from Floridas Kashd Out. It features acoustic reworkings of many Kashd Out fan favorites.
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Springville Sessions is the perfect accompaniment for a relaxed morning or eve as listeners are sure to be charmed as they enjoy this most natural of mood elevators
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
Our unusual modern times bring conjure up a wide range of emotions, and Elford, Davies and Baldini bring out many of these feelings beautifully with The Real Story.
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Our spotlight on vinyl listens to a reissue of UB40s very first album. The title Signing Off sounds more fitting for a bands final effort than it does for a debut
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Joe Bonamassa wasnt fooling on April 1, he was at the vaunted Austin, Texas venue Austin City Limits Live to perform a 14-song set
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
Unless you are a medical professional chances are youve never heard of Alpha-1. Hard to diagnose, the disease can cut a persons expected lifespan in half. And Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n Roll, was a carrier of the disease
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
We listen to a great multiple artist collaboration, a reissue from Will Porter, an EP of reimagined tracks from Dulcie Taylor and a rerelease from Steve Strongman.
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Even the most casual of fans will know many of the songs that Badfinger and friends remake here, including all of the above-named hits.
National Beer Day Gift Guide
April 7 is National Beer Day and beer drinkers across the country will be celebrating with, what else, a nice cold beer or two.
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Two of the Black Sabbath albums featuring Ronnie James Dio on vocals have been reissued and each contains rarities and previously-unreleased material. Well tell you all about it as the two titles battle it out!
Easter Gift Guide
Here are some ideas for goodies for the adult folk, and everything is something that the recipient can drink or eat.
Reviews and Features For March 2021
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
Sirens Go By is the second installment in a four-part Anders/OBitz collection referred to as music in the time of coronavirus.
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
We spin two new vinyl releases from Pirates Press Records, an EP from 45 Adapters and a full-length LP from Antagonizers ATL.
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
Sirens Go By is the second installment in a four-part Anders/OBitz collection referred to as music in the time of coronavirus.
Saxon - Inspirations
There comes a time when bands thatve had a lengthy career want to put out a record that shows their influences and that time has come for long-running English band Saxon
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
So I went to a concert the other night and a gospel prayer service broke out. OK, it wasnt really a concert, it was a live DVD by the band Delta Rae.
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
It has been eight years since the passing of Alvin Lee, the singer and guitarist that fronted British blues rock band Ten Years After during their heyday
Apache Rose - Attention!
Apache Rose, a 90s rock loving, Moscow-based band, certainly has our rapt attention with its appropriately titled Attention! album
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Rock is dead? Hard rock and metal are alive and kicking and that subject is explored in the new documentary film from John McHugh, Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos.
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
We listen to a reimagined version of the 2010 release by Transglobal Underground, A Gathering of Strangers.
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
This is the original version of Duran Duran with John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes but featuring original singer Andy Wickett.
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
A classic Pink Floyd film has been updated to todays standards and is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
We listen to the best of recent Americana and roots music releases, including the sophomore release from the San Francisco-based duo, 3 Pairs of Boots.
MorleyView: 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
3 Doors Down are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster debut album "The Better Life" and Morley caught up with Brad Arnold to talk about the record and a lot more!
Reviews and Features For February 2021
Battle of the Band: Dio
Dio fans rejoice! Two long out of print live releases from the beloved rocker battle it out here: Evil or Divine: Live in New York City and Holy Diver: Live.
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Frankie Goes to Hollywood made quite a splash in the 80s even though they only released two studio albums and a greatest hits collection. All three are once again available on vinyl.
Tash Sultana - Terra Firma
Each of these songs are little gems, as are all the other cuts on Terra Firma. Whether shes waxing mystical or being more forthcoming, Sultanas art here is striking.
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
When guitarist Tommy Bolin, 25-years-old, died of a heroin overdose in 1976 he left behind an impressive body of work for someone so young.
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Here we tell you about a few cool and useful items that you may like to have with you when you set out to hike and camp.
Valentine's Day Gift Guide
These are fun items that you can get your Valentine as a little something extra. Thats a good way to ensure that you (wink, wink) get a little something extra too!
Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko
For nearly 50-years, concert promoter Danny Zelisko has been presenting shows in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson
Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them
In 2017 and 2018 former Pink Floyd main man Roger Waters toured the planet, performing his Us + Them show 156 times before a total of 2.3 million fans
Reviews and Features For January 2021
Paul Maged- Culture War
In an actual culture war, nearly everybody loses. However, the quality music contained on Paul Mageds Culture War album is a conspicuously clear winner.
Tamar Aphek - All Bets Are Off
Listeners, especially those who like a good dose of the outre in their music, will find All Bets Are Off to be an enchanting surprise.
Countless Thousands - And the Triumph of Justice
The group counts Against Me! as a musical influence, and the acts singer is sometimes a dead ringer for Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
A getaway featuring four days of live music performed beachside in the warm Florida sun sounds pretty good right about now.
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Fans of early Pink Floyd will absolutely adore this 2-LP live set from Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and his band Saucerful of Secrets
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
While many may think of any of McCartneys albums beyond his work with the Beatles and Wings as solo albums, McCartney III is actually, as the title indicates, only Maccas third true solo album
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
The new documentary film Guitar Man tells the story so far of the super-hot guitar slinger Joe Bonamassa.
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
This time out we tell you about a new social media network where travelers can connect with each other and share their photographs and videos.
MorleyView: Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Besides her own solo smash single "Body Rock", her vocals have graced records by Aerosmith, Belinda Carlisle, Alice Cooper, Stevie Nicks, Cat Stevens, Lana Del Rey and many more.
Reviews and Features For December/November 2020
RockPile: Aussie Edition
Gday mate! This special edition of RockPile listens to recent releases by artists from Australia. The genres here are as disparate as the vast Australian landscape
Firefall - Comet
Its been more than 20-years since Firefall released a new album and just hearing the bands name will likely have fans doing some reminiscing as they flash back to the bands 70s heyday
Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition
Santa needs to be quiet as he flies from rooftop to rooftop but that doesnt mean that he wont be jamming tunes as he makes his rounds.
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition
Weve chosen to make our last Holiday Gift Guide of the season a Stocking Stuffers edition and weve taken the term literally
Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More
Ever wonder what kind of music Santa blasts in the sleigh while hes out delivering toys? Well this year you can bet it will be some of the titles we review here
MorleyView: Desmond Child
Most people know Desmond Child as the mastermind songwriter behind mega-hits like "Livin' On a Prayer", "You Give Love a Bad Name", "I Was Made For Lovin' You", "Livin' la Vida Loca" and many, many more
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Music fans will love the fresh information we have here for an upcoming music cruise in Europe, and we have gift suggestions for book lovers that like to cook
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
The holidays are known to be a time of great indulgence in food and drink. So here we have some gift ideas to get the party started: a purse that secretly holds wine, books to tempt your palate and other goodies.
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Here are more gift ideas for you, including very cool rock T-shirts and one wild, psychedelic chair!
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Every year Legacy Records digs deep into their archives to rerelease on vinyl some of the most-cherished holiday albums of all time, and this year is no exception.
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
As the world went silent March 2020, little did we all know the musical genius of DJ ASHBA was already hunkered down in his Vegas home studio creating wildly new innovative music
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Oh yes, Santa loves his music! Here are some of his favorites this year to help you get in the holiday mood.
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Its going to be a rocking holiday season for fans who are lucky enough to receive one or more of these box sets from their very considerate friend or family member!
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
Record labels make sure that there are lots of great box set collections available for holiday gift giving. Here are some of our favorite titles now on offer.
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
There are lots of fun party songs but none of them create as much excitement and guaranteed listener participation as Tequila, the late 1950s hit single
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
Here are gift ideas for those who like to have fun on a scooter and for those who like to settle in and take the challenge of playing a new game
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Theres lots of new vinyl out in time for holiday gift giving, and here we tell you about titles from Jimi Hendrix and Elvis Presley as well as three titles from His Royal Purpleness, Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
This edition of our Holiday Gift Guide features very cool items for the music-loving friend or family member on your list.
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
There is no dispute that English rock band Yes are the godfathers of prog rock, and in 2019 the band celebrated their longevity by putting together The Royal Affair Tour
MorleyView: Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Heavy metal is full of superstars and true characters that rise above the pack but none stands taller than Rob Halford. Morley spoke to him about his new autobiography
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Youve heard of the 12 Days of Christmas, but do you know about the 12 Days of the Beatles?
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Touring and live music events remain on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic but many promoters are finding a way to present quality live music online.
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
This film directed by Bob Nalbandian tells the story of how the San Francisco Bay Area metal scene coalesced and flourished in its early days
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
Tuska Utopia is a 3-episode series of rock concerts, each of which will take place at a very scenic spot in Finland.
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
How in the world does a band produce an album this good? Since the album is called Seance, is the band perhaps getting a little help from the other side?
MorleyView: Noush Skaugen
Although the year is not done yet, Morley can safely predict that this 5 star winner is by far his favorite record of 2020. Read on to find out what Noush tells him about what went into making it.
Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea
Bonamassas new album is called Royal Tea for a couple of reasons, he was inspired by how Britains Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal life, and he also fulfilled a long-held desire to record in Londons famed Abbey Road
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
As one of the most exciting record labels on the planet, Vinyl Moon Records has been creating fun for vinyl lovers for five years now.
Reviews and Features For October 2020
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
With more than 20-years of band history to cover, the documentarys director Jon Nix had his work cut out for him. Telling the story in their own words are each band member along with friends and associates
3000AD - The Void
Compared to acts like Slayer and Sepultura, The Void is described as an album that takes the listener on a journey through a bleak dystopian future.
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
Last Will & Testament teeters delightfully on the edge of folkie singer/songwriter and pop and will likely find lots of fans of each genre.
5-Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
With The Symbol Remains, Blue Oyster Cult has set the bar incredibly high for classic rock bands that think they can still cut the mustard.
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Rachel Brooke is on the fast track to becoming the latest Americana darling, which is a bit ironic considering that she eschews fads
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Two live recordings from the Allman Brothers Band battle it out, one of which features Duane Allman.
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Fans of Joe will no doubt be hailing this as his strongest work yet and newcomers would find no better place than this to get familiar with his massive talent.
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
There are still two ways to enjoy live music: you can catch bands and individual artists performing virtually online, or attend a Concert in Your Car.
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
This film is a great keepsake for those who were at any of the shows, and a real treat for fans who thought they missed out.
Rock Reads: America's First Female Serial Killer
Toppans story is getting around these days, she even got a shout-out from an ambitious (fictional) fellow female psycho in a recent Lifetime movie.
Think Pink! (For Breast Cancer Awareness Month)
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and by now youve probably seen lots of people wearing pink ribbons and other pink items to draw attention to the fight against breast cancer.
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
For this edition of Root 66 Kevin takes a listen to new releases from Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt, Pete Kronowitt, John Pops Dennie and Tom Sless
Remembering Eddie Van Halen
antiMusic's Anthony Kuzminski shares his reflections with the passing of music legend Eddie Van Halen.
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Clayton-Thomas had great success with Blood Sweat & Tears in the late 60s. While many fans may have forgotten about him, the star has continued to put out solo albums
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
For this edition of Root 66 Kevin Wierzbicki takes a listen to new releases from Gasoline Lollipops, Cary Morin, Fireside Collective, and Heathcote Hill
Reviews and Features For September 2020
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
As the album title indicates, the generous 23-track set presented here was recorded at various stops along the tour route.
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
Our Reggae Party begins with a look at a star-stacked film from 32-years ago, featuring Toots Hibbert and many others.
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Every time Shatner puts out an Album he focuses on a different genre and on this, his eighth music release, he delves into the blues, a music that has been dear to him for much of his
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Maybe not for everyone, but ardent fans and Dokken completists will not be disappointed.
MorleyView: Black Rose Maze
You know those delightful moments when a record comes out of nowhere and hijacks your ears? That's what happened to me recently with the debut record from Black Rose Maze.
Headcat 13 - Headcat 13
Rockabilly fans likely remember The Head Cat, a trio that featured Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats, and rockabilly mainstay Danny B. Harvey
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
This time out we feature three releases from prog guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Fernando Perdomo.
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Should your travels take you to Alabama, heres how to find some of the states most interesting eats.
Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot
Powerman 5000 singer Spider One has stated that he may have channeled Peter Murphy with his vocals on this album, and that is evident from the efforts first track
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
If youve ever passed through the small city of Springfield, Missouri, on historic Route 66 or otherwise, you probably didnt give any thought to the bergs music history.
MorleyView: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
Morley speaks to former Ill Nino singer Cristian Machado about his forthcoming acoustic album "Hollywood y Sycamore" and a lot more!
Savoy Brown - Ain't Done Yet
Still going strong after 55-years and more than 40 albums and with founding member Kim Simmonds on board on guitar and vocals, it is right on the mark for this record to be titled Aint Done Yet.
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
One listen to the slide guitar and harmony vocal filled Southern rock of opening cut Looking for an Old Friend and Skynyrd fans will be hooked
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
For this edition of Rock Pile, Kevin Wierzbicki takes a listen to new releases from Alice Cooper legend Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill (Great White), Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Reviews and Features For August 2020
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Like the record cover images, I see moments with Ozzy as snapshots of growing up.
Jack Russell's Great White ? Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
This album features new recordings but it has the band looking back to 1987 as they revisit their smash hit album Once Bitten.
MorleyView: Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Is it possible for a band that has been around for more than 50 years to put out what is potentially their best album at this stage of their career? It is if you're talking about Deep Purple.
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
While Wilde is definitely a guitar goddess (think Lita Ford) this album shows how well-rounded her talents are
RSC - Shadow Lady
You must love how RSC describes its music as unapologetically old school rock/metal. If you love the old school stuff , there is never any need to apologize.
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Our spotlight on vinyl spins recent releases from Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion.
Sonic Fuel - I Will Rise
Sonic Fuel is an apt name for a rock band. Yes, its sonic because its sound. However, whenever its done the right way, it burns - like fuel.
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Fans of the late American author Kurt Vonnegut have a special reason to travel to Dresden, Germany this fall
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
The dates for the inaugural Rock the Coast Texas Country at Sea cruise have been announced!
