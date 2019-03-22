KISS fans were disappointed when former guitarist Vinnie Vincent pulled out of his comeback shows and a singer who was supposed to be involved has shared his views on what the plug was pulled. Jim Crean (Hair Nation, Appice Brothers) spoke with The Metal Voice about the ill-fated shows and was also asked about why Vinnie pulled out of the shows and he shared his views on the reasoning, "I can't speak on Vinnie Vincent's behalf, I never met him but I have my ideas and I have my suspicions and so does Carmine and Tony. "There's a lot of heavy shredding that went into Vinnie's songs, when I sat down learning those songs I dissected every part of these songs even with the guitar. I would sit down and work out to make sure that everything's gonna be super tight and we're gonna come out and really do a great job for him. "When Vinnie did that KISS cruise and I seen some video footage of that and he didn't really play any leads or anything like that, he just kind of came out and he looked a little nervous, like he was kind of unsure. Tony, Carmine and I have never taken a break from the music scene, we've been doing it for years we've all been doing this for a very long time actively, consistently touring. "Derrick Christopher, Vinnie's agent, said to me, 'I think Vinnie's gonna be a little standoffish at first but then once he sees and he hears you guys and you guys get in the same room together he is gonna be so into it'. I think that would have happened, I really think that Vinnie would have come out and it would have really been a good career move for him, but I do think that maybe he had a little doubt. "Sometimes when you write songs 30 years ago and you make them so difficult to play you don't think of what's gonna happen in 30 years. I think maybe he just was a little worried. I just want to make it clear that me Tony and Carmine we're gonna come out and really be super tight and deliver it for Vinnie. "I know there was some rumors floating around that we couldn't make the practice, there was gonna be no practice, no rehearsal - that's not true. We spent a lot of time talking back and forth to how the songs the keys arrangements and I spent a lot of time learning those songs to the point where I was very confident that I would have went out and did a very good job for him. "Again, if Vinnie would have went through with these shows I think it would have been a very good move for him because the fans would have loved it and I think the fans would have really accepted however it sounded. "If Vinnie came out and he wasn't exactly like he was 30 years ago I think the fans would have still accepted him for just coming out on stage, I truly do think that because his fans are very loyal to him and they just want to see him play."

(hennemusic) Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar reflects on the release of his debut album with the blockbuster band, "5150", in a new video marking the project's 33rd anniversary. After Scandal singer Patty Smyth turned down the band's offer to take over lead vocals following the departure of David Lee Roth during their commercial peak, the group brought in Hagar for their seventh studio set, which was issued on March 24, 1986.

"The Van Hagar era, for me, was really unique," explains Hagar (as transcribed by hennemusic), "because on the 5150 tour we didn't play anyone else's songs - except one of mine, we played 'One Way To Rock', and we played 'You Really Got Me', and then for an encore we played 'Jump.' The rest of the whole set was all brand new songs from 5150 that they had never heard and it was like every song was a hit." He continued, "Playing the Van Hagar era now with another band like The Circle, it seems like no matter what song we play, it's a hit as soon as you kick it off. You know, 'Best Of Both Worlds' was never a single, (but) the audience is singing like it was a number one hit; they don't sing any more with the number one hit, 'Why Can't This Be Love'...it's like they're all hits; it's awesome, and they really, really work live." Sammy Added, "When I'm standing on stage with The Circle, or anyone, singing those songs, I really feel the magic of the moment when we wrote those songs. It's really, really good stuff and, like I've said, someone's gotta play it and I'm happy to. It seems like I've inherited the Van Hagar era, Mikey and I, so we'll serve it." Read more and watch the full video

Slipknot made headlines last week when they parted ways with longtime member Chris Fehn after news surfaced that the percussionist had filed a lawsuit against the band. One of Fehn's attornies, Joseph Dunne, shared some of the reasoning behind the legal move with the Des Moines Register. He told the band's home townpaper, that Fehn discovered that bandmates Corey Taylor and Michael Shawn Crahan allegedly had other Slipknot-related businesses that he was not given an equal share from. Dunne says that Chris learned of the entities while the band was negotiating for the release of their forthcoming album. He told the paper, "He thought everyone was being treated equally. My client really is just hoping to figure out a way to work this out with the people he's worked side by side with for the last 20 years. There is a lot of information out there that our client has not been able to see". Last week the band shared a statement that they had parted ways with Fehn, but Dunne told the Register that Chris has not officially parted ways with the band and that it was up to Fehn if he would remain a member.

Primus star Les Claypool revealed a big "secret" during a recent podcast interview that his band will be supporting Slayer on the final leg of their farewell tour. The thrash legends kicked off their first leg of their extended final tour last spring. Claypool let the cat out of the bag about the band's final dates during an appearance on the Bill Burr's Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast last week. He told the show, "There's another thing too that's kind of a secret, but maybe I can tell you now. So it looks like we're confirmed, we're gonna play the last, the very last run supporting Slayer's very last tour; Primus is... It's starting at Madison Square Garden and ending at The Forum. That's the rumor."

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett has shared the second song from his forthcoming solo album, which will be entitled "Hard Lessons" and is set to hit stores on June 21st. Chris released a stream of the song "Welcome To Your First Heartache" (listen to it here) and follows the release of the lead track "This 'Ol World". Shiflett is joined on the album by Dave Cobb, Chris Powell, Brian Allen, Michael Webb, Paul Franklin and Kristen Rogers. It features guest appearances from Elizabeth Cook and Laur 'Little Joe' Joamets.

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has revealed a brand new song called "Purpose For Pain", which comes from his forthcoming album "The Space Between The Shadows". Scott had this to say about the song (listen to it here), "'Purpose For Pain' is about seeking a higher meaning, a spiritual mentality when dealing with our struggles and life's painful moments. "There are unexplainable, dark times that everyone goes through, and that pain is real. If we can dig deep and hold on to hope during the most difficult situations, believing there is a purpose waiting for us on the others side, we can find meaning and clarity that gives us the strength to keep fighting." Stapp has also revealed the first tour dates that he will be launching in support of the new record. Right now he is scheduled to kick things off in Oshkosh, WI on June 20th. See the dates

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance of their 1991 classic, "Enter Sandman", from a March 9 show at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The track was the lead single of the group's self-titled record, commonly known as the "Black" album, the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 31 million worldwide. The recent concert marked Metallica's first show in Louisville in 15 years and only their tenth performance ever in the state. Having just wrapped up the North American arena leg of their WorldWired tour, the band will next be seen alongside Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants as they host the 7th annual Metallica Night at AT&T Park on April 26. "Just before we take off for our annual European summer vacation - we'll celebrate one of our favorite hometown traditions, Metallica Night at Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants," says the group. "Members of the band will be on hand to start things off with the National Anthem and first pitch, sticking around all night to cheer on the team against the New York Yankees. As is customary, we'll take part in some of the between-inning fun and games, as well as an exclusive pre-game VIP event. "A portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Night Special Event ticket sold will benefit All Within My Hands." Watch the video

Sublime With Rome have released a brand new singled called "Blackout". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Blessings" which is set to hit stores on May 27th. Frontman Rome Ramirez had this to say about the new track, "'Blackout' is one of my favorite songs off the album and it was an honor to work with Rob Cavallo on it. "Eric's bass synth's make the whole song feel like it's beating like a heart. Lyrically, the song is about stacking so many expectations on yourself and ultimately feeling overwhelmed and pushed to a dangerous point. This album is fire, best music we ever made." Listen to it here

Metalcore band As Within, So Without just released their debut album and to celebrate we asked Lukas Vitullo to tell us about the song "Departure". Here is the story: So the single Departure from our new album Into Oblivion is a special song for all of us in the band. Departure is basically about breaking away from the idea that society controls you and tells you that you can't achieve the things you long for in life. Your life is yours so live it the way you choose, because at the end of the day nobody wants to be on their deathbed with regret thinking "gee I wish I did this". Life is short so chase that dream and do what makes YOU happy. For anyone reading this who has heard our new album, thank you. If you have not yet heard our album, please check it out. It's available on all online platforms. Cheers! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself







