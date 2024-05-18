Wage War Deliver 'Tombstone' Visualizer

Wage War have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Tombstone" which brings the worlds of metal and country western music together.

The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "STIGMA", which will be released first digitally on June 21st via Fearless Records, followed by a physical media release on September 6th.

"Metal riffs meet country western tropes in our new track 'TOMBSTONE,'" the band explains. "A final showdown with an enemy. One fight. Two dogs unleashed."

