Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Jams 'Mama Kin' With The Black Crowes

(hennemusic) Steven Tyler rocked the Aerosmith classic, "Mama Kin", during a surprise guest appearance with The Black Crowes in London, UK on May 15, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.
Tyler joined the Georgia band during the encore at the Eventim Apollo for the track, which was featured on Aerosmith's 1973 self-titled debut album. The Black Crowes are on the road in support of their latest album, "Happiness Bastards."
Produced by Jay Joyce, the project debuted in March on the US charts, where it opened at No. 15 on US Top Rock Albums, No. 18 on US Independent Albums, at No. 97 on the US Billboard 200.
The current UK and European leg will wrap up at Spain's Stone & Music Festival on May 9, after which The Black Crowes will play a series of US festivals before joining Aerosmith as the Boston band resumes its Peace Out farewell tour in September; the series went on hiatus after Tyler sustained vocal cord damage and a fractured larynx during one of the first few shows of the trek last fall.
Watch video of the Aerosmith jam in London here.
