.

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Jams 'Mama Kin' With The Black Crowes

Bruce Henne | 05-18-2024
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Jams 'Mama Kin' With The Black Crowes

(hennemusic) Steven Tyler rocked the Aerosmith classic, "Mama Kin", during a surprise guest appearance with The Black Crowes in London, UK on May 15, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

Tyler joined the Georgia band during the encore at the Eventim Apollo for the track, which was featured on Aerosmith's 1973 self-titled debut album. The Black Crowes are on the road in support of their latest album, "Happiness Bastards."

Produced by Jay Joyce, the project debuted in March on the US charts, where it opened at No. 15 on US Top Rock Albums, No. 18 on US Independent Albums, at No. 97 on the US Billboard 200.

The current UK and European leg will wrap up at Spain's Stone & Music Festival on May 9, after which The Black Crowes will play a series of US festivals before joining Aerosmith as the Boston band resumes its Peace Out farewell tour in September; the series went on hiatus after Tyler sustained vocal cord damage and a fractured larynx during one of the first few shows of the trek last fall.

Watch video of the Aerosmith jam in London here.

Related Stories
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Jams 'Mama Kin' With The Black Crowes

Ronnie Wood Rocks Faces Classic With The Black Crowes In Los Angeles

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates

The Black Crowes Rock The Howard Stern Show

The Black Crowes Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

News > Black Crowes

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release- Head Automatica Returns With First New Song Since 2006- more

Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'- Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Does Surprise Duet With Megan Moroney On Sun Goes Down Tour- Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Big Winners At ACM Awards- more

Reviews

Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials

Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Latest News

Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release

Head Automatica Returns With First New Song Since 2006

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Jams 'Mama Kin' With The Black Crowes

Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

Neil Young with Crazy Horse Going Back To 'Early Daze'

The Allman Betts Band Launch King Crawler Tour

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders Reacts To Landing On 100 Best Album List

Wage War Deliver 'Tombstone' Visualizer