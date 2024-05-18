Head Automatica Returns With First New Song Since 2006

(Speakeasy) Head Automatica, who returned this fall after a 15-year hiatus, have unexpectedly released a new song, "Bear The Cross", a moody new track that serves as the ever-evolving electronic pop band's first new music in nearly two decades.
"To me, 'Bear The Cross' is both a logical and unexpected evolution of Head Automatica's sound," Daryl Palumbo shares. "The sounds and ideas are very familiar but age undeniably changes your personality, creative leanings and approach. There is an urgency and boldness in what you feel empowered to produce after a certain point. 'Bear The Cross," and our new material on the whole are a reflection of that while still constantly maintaining a body moving element."
"Bear The Cross" arrives as the band prepares for four new shows, including Head Automatica's first New York City performance in 14 years, as well as an outings at the U.K's Slam Dunk Festival:
May 25 Hatfield, UK Slam Dunk Festival
May 26 Leeds. UK Slam Dunk Festival
May 29 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
May 31 Patchougue, NY 89 North
Head Automatica debuted in 2004, the brainchild of Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo, the outfit allowed the punk-rooted frontman to explore his affinity for new wave, garage rock, and synth-heavy electronics. In 2004, he, in partnership with producer Dan The Automator, released Decadence, followed by the power-pop driven sophomore release, Popaganda, in 2006. Head Automatica resurfaced in the Summer of 2023, announcing a U.S. tour for that Fall. The current line-up features Palumbo, Richard Flesh (bass), Craig Bonich (guitar), Chad Hasty (drums) and Eric Mitchell (electronics). Alternative Press described the band's music as a "sh*t-hot dance explosion," Rolling Stone noted the outfit's "retrofunky grooves," and SPIN celebrated their "bouncy, stylish, totally infectious" music.
