Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a brand new music video for his new solo single "A.F. Day", a track that originated back in the early days of SOAD.
He explains, "This is a song I wrote in the early days of System Of A Down that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, the song is a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity."
"A.F. Day" is a taste of Serj's forthcoming "Foundations" EP that will be released this fall by Gibson Records, which follows the release of his memoir "Down With The System".
