.

Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

Michael Angulia | 05-18-2024
Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a brand new music video for his new solo single "A.F. Day", a track that originated back in the early days of SOAD.

He explains, "This is a song I wrote in the early days of System Of A Down that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, the song is a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity."

"A.F. Day" is a taste of Serj's forthcoming "Foundations" EP that will be released this fall by Gibson Records, which follows the release of his memoir "Down With The System".

Related Stories
Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

Serj Tankian Shares Teaser For New Single 'A.F. Day'

The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'

Serj Tankian Shares New Insight Into 'Invocations'

Serj Tankian Shares 'The Race' Visualizer

News > Serj Tankian

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release- Head Automatica Returns With First New Song Since 2006- more

Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'- Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato- more

Day In Country

Kenny Chesney Does Surprise Duet With Megan Moroney On Sun Goes Down Tour- Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Big Winners At ACM Awards- more

Reviews

Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials

Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Latest News

Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release

Head Automatica Returns With First New Song Since 2006

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Jams 'Mama Kin' With The Black Crowes

Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

Neil Young with Crazy Horse Going Back To 'Early Daze'

The Allman Betts Band Launch King Crawler Tour

Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders Reacts To Landing On 100 Best Album List

Wage War Deliver 'Tombstone' Visualizer