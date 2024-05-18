Serj Tankian Goes Back to System Of A Down Archives For 'A.F. Day'

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a brand new music video for his new solo single "A.F. Day", a track that originated back in the early days of SOAD.

He explains, "This is a song I wrote in the early days of System Of A Down that I never released. The majority of the instrumentation and vocals are recordings from that time. Dystopian in mood, the song is a reflection of the angst and anti-authoritarian attitude I had to conformity."

"A.F. Day" is a taste of Serj's forthcoming "Foundations" EP that will be released this fall by Gibson Records, which follows the release of his memoir "Down With The System".

Related Stories

Serj Tankian Shares Teaser For New Single 'A.F. Day'

The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'

Serj Tankian Shares New Insight Into 'Invocations'

Serj Tankian Shares 'The Race' Visualizer

News > Serj Tankian