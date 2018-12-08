The Killers' Dave Keuning Releases 'Boat Accident' Video

The new album will be entitled "Prismism" and is set to hit stores on January 25th. It was recorded at Dave's home studio in San Diego. Watch the video here.

Keuning had this to say about the track, "'Boat Accident' was started from an old voice memo I recorded years ago. The original idea by itself seemed like it was a throw away guitar part but something about it felt good too, so I started working on it and making a demo and now it is one of my favorites off the album even though it was almost thrown away." - here.