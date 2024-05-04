Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

by Kevin Wierzbicki

In Missouri's wonderful Lake of the Ozarks outdoor recreation area you can gaze up into the nighttime sky to see tons of stars. It's quite the sight to behold whether you're on the lake or the lakeshore, at a campsite, sitting on the porch at your Airbnb or entering a fine dining establishment like Jeffrey's Prime Rib & Lobster House, Capone's Speakeasy or Jones Chophouse. But up above is not the only place you'll find stars at Lake of the Ozarks; you'll find plenty of them on stage at Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton.

As is always the case, Ozarks Amphitheater has an amazing lineup of shows set for the summer and into the fall. The season kicks off on May 4, 2024 with a concert from Gary Allan with opening acts Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, better known as Tigirlilly Gold, and local favorites Jacob Smalley & Morgan County Line. Here's the rest of the venue's impressive 2024 lineup:

May 24 & 25 - Whiskey Myers - (2-day passes and 1-day tickets available)

May 26 - Willie Nelson & Family

June 4 - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can't Let Go Tour 2024

June 7 - Three Dog Night & Little River Band

June 8 - Tom Segura: Come Together

June 14 - Russell Dickerson & Tyler Hubbard

June 15 - Oliver Anthony: Out of the Woods (Sold Out, tickets available through resellers only)

June 22 - REO Speedwagon

June 28 - Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival (With Whitney Cummings, Big Jay Oakerson, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, Matt McCusker)

July 5 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

July 16 - The Beach Boys and Dave Mason

July 30 - Yes: Epics and Classics featuring Jon Anderson

Aug. 16 - Warrant

Aug. 24 - Jamey Johnson: What a View Tour

Sept. 1 - Justin Moore

Sept. 13 - Koe Wetzel

Oct. 4 - Foreigner

To purchase tickets, premium seating and preferred parking go here.

For information on all the other fun things to do at Lake of the Ozarks go here.

