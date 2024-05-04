Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

As is always the case, Ozarks Amphitheater has an amazing lineup of shows set for the summer and into the fall. The season kicks off on May 4, 2024 with a concert from Gary Allan with opening acts Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh, better known as Tigirlilly Gold, and local favorites Jacob Smalley & Morgan County Line. Here's the rest of the venue's impressive 2024 lineup:
May 24 & 25 - Whiskey Myers - (2-day passes and 1-day tickets available)
May 26 - Willie Nelson & Family
June 4 - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Can't Let Go Tour 2024
June 7 - Three Dog Night & Little River Band
June 8 - Tom Segura: Come Together
June 14 - Russell Dickerson & Tyler Hubbard
June 15 - Oliver Anthony: Out of the Woods (Sold Out, tickets available through resellers only)
June 22 - REO Speedwagon
June 28 - Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival (With Whitney Cummings, Big Jay Oakerson, Ralph Barbosa, Dan Soder, Matt McCusker)
July 5 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
July 16 - The Beach Boys and Dave Mason
July 30 - Yes: Epics and Classics featuring Jon Anderson
Aug. 16 - Warrant
Aug. 24 - Jamey Johnson: What a View Tour
Sept. 1 - Justin Moore
Sept. 13 - Koe Wetzel
Oct. 4 - Foreigner
To purchase tickets, premium seating and preferred parking go here.
For information on all the other fun things to do at Lake of the Ozarks go here.
