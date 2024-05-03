Imagine Dragons Team With J Balvin For New Version Of 'Eyes Closed'

() Imagine Dragons join forces with multi-Latin GRAMMY award winner and global superstar J Balvin to share a new version of their hit single "Eyes Closed" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) and accompanying collaborative music video directed by longtime band partner Matt Eastin.

Smashing stylistic boundaries, the future-facing anthem co-mingles elements of alternative, rap, electronic, and rock with a hint of reggaeton. Industrial production bumps beneath deftly rhymed verses laced with swaggering attitude. Against a backdrop of gritty hip-hop beat-craft spiked with jarring synths and string swells, front man Dan Reynolds charges forward with unapologetic and uncompromising cadences that culminate with a confident proclamation, "I could do this with my eyes closed." Meanwhile, Balvin's vibrant Latin flair intertwines seamlessly with Imagine Dragon's uplifting sound to deliver a genre-smashing bilingual banger.

"Eyes Closed (feat. J Balvin)" unites two of the biggest global artists across rock and Latin music, Imagine Dragons and J Balvin, for their shared mission to reach and champion people all across the globe, regardless of their background. The anthemic single, "Eyes Closed", demands the courage and bravery to stand up for oneself. As advocates and activists alike, this collaboration sees Imagine Dragons and J Balvin coming together to inspire their fans worldwide.

"Eyes Closed (feat. J Balvin)" is the second iteration from Imagine Dragons' forthcoming sixth studio album LOOM (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), set for release on June 28th. The new album represents the pinnacle of the band's artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they've ever made. LOOM, produced entirely by Imagine Dragons and their longtime collaborators Mattman and Robin, finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio. Featuring 9 brand new tracks including hit single "Eyes Closed", LOOM signifies new beginnings on the horizon - the excitement for a new day, moments yet to come.

In tandem with the record, the band will embark on their biggest North American headline tour to date. Descending upon legendary venues across the country, it kicks off on July 30, 2024 in Camden, NJ at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22, 2024 at Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Bowl.

It's the year of the Dragons...

Tour Dates:

July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena

September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 12, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

