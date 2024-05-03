All That Remains Return With 'Divine' Video

(Atom Splitter) All That Remains are finally back and in a big way - with a brand-new song and video for their explosive new single "DIVINE." The track will begin airing simultaneously on Sirius XM's Octane and Liquid Metal today.

"Divine" is ATR's first original new material since the passing of their long-time guitar player Oli Herbert. It also reunites the band with producer and mixing engineer Josh Wilbur (Parkway Drive, Lamb Of God, Trivium, A Day To Remember).

"Divine" ushers in a period of rebirth for the band, who is for the first in its career 100% independent and will be releasing future material on their own label - All That Remains Records.

"It's been a long time since All That Remains released new music," says frontman Philip Labonte. "A lot has changed...in both the band, All That Remains, and in the world around us. When we lost Oli in 2018 it was hard to envision a path forward, six years later and I am proud to share 'Divine' with you. All That Remains has new life, and that is thanks to the fans for their years of support. We would not be here without them. Go listen to 'Divine' and hit me up on twiX with your comments."

Additionally, ATR make a triumphant return to the road this summer with Megadeth and Mudvayne.

ALL THAT REMAINS ON TOUR:

WITH MEGADETH + MUDVAYNE:

8/2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

8/5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

8/6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8/8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

8/10 - Concord, CA Toyota - Pavilion at Concord

8/12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

8/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena

8/20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater

8/24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

9/3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

9/6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

9/10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

9/11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

9/13 - Bethel, NY -Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

9/14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!

9/17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

9/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9/21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

9/26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

9/27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

9/28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

