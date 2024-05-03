A Killer's Confession Unleash 'Martyr' Video

(Atom Splitter) A Killer's Confession, newly signed to MNRK HEAVY, have shared their second single. Today, they drop the music video for "Martyr," which follows their previous single "Greed'.
"'Martyr' is the second step into the lore of Victim 1," the band says. "This song is the embodiment of acceptance of who you are and what you have to do. Tossing aside what others might think of your actions knowing in the end, it really doesn't matter what anyone thinks."
Regarding the accompanying video, AKC say, "The video for 'Martyr' is the idea of how soldiers from The Crusades will go to church to ask for penance for their actions. The scenery of a simpler time and the camaraderie between the knights says it all. "What we do is for the greater good.'"
